Crunchyroll Announces True Beauty Anime, Streams Delusional Monthly Magazine, Senpai wa Otokonoko, More Anime

Crunchyroll announced during its Anime NYC panel on Friday a new anime based on Yaongyi 's True Beauty webtoon manhwa . The company also announced that it will stream the Delusional Monthly Magazine ( Gekkan Mōsō Kagaku ) original television anime and the television anime of Pom 's Senpai wa Otokonoko ( This is Him or literally, Senpai is a Boy) web manga. Crunchyroll also unveiled premiere dates for the My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle special anime and the second season for Tower of God . Finally, the company announced the English dub cast for the Solo Leveling anime.

Jugyeong, who transformed herself with makeup, transfers to Saebom High School to leave her past of being bullied behind. The school is known for producing idols, actors, and influencers, thanks to its unique tradition of anonymous voting for the school's True Beauty goddess. The chosen student gets scouted by entertainment agencies. Jugyeong quickly becomes the center of attention, gaining the title of the next goddess candidate and mingling with Sujin, the former two-time goddess. However, Sujin's friendly facade hides a malicious intent. She aims to bring Jugyeong down using cunning tactics and traps. Determined not to be a victim again, Jugyeong confronts Sujin, vowing to become the next goddess. She engages in a fierce voting war while concealing her makeup-free face. However, things take unexpected turns when Suho Lee, the school's heartthrob, accidentally sees her bare face, and Jugyeong crosses paths with the enigmatic SeoJun Han, who is determined to unveil her true identity. As Jugyeong's life becomes more entangled with these two, a thrilling tale of beauty, intrigue, and self-discovery unfolds. Will Jugyeong conquer it all or succumb to the pressures of the beauty-obsessed world around her? Dive into the world of " True Beauty " and let the drama unfold!

The English dub cast for Solo Leveling includes:

The anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling manhwa will debut in January 2024.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the "gates"—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals "hunters." Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as "the weakest hunter of all mankind." One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't.

Shunsuke Nakashige ( Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory ) is directing the anime series at A-1 Pictures , and Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is the head writer. Tomoko Sudo ( Alice in Borderland , Fragtime ) is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Blue Exorcist , Kill la Kill , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the the Monthly Mōsō Science ( Gekkan Mōsō Kagaku ) original television anime in January 2024.

The company describes the story:

The story takes place in the town of Most City in a certain country. On the second floor of an old building is a publishing company that puts out a periodical called Delusional Monthly Magazine , a science magazine featuring articles about shocking, bizarre events and inexplicable phenomena that make even scientists throw up their hands in defeat. Its staff consists only of a beautiful editor-in-chief and her one editor, Taro J. Suzuki, who are joined by grade-school-aged assistant Jiro Tanaka and his dog, Saburo. The editorial department is always empty, and Taro, Jiro, and Saburo are usually hanging out in Rock, a coffee shop on the first floor. One day, the scientist Goro Sato visits them for a consultation, and therein lies the beginning of an outlandish new story.

Ichigo Umatani is credited for the original story. Chizuru Miyawaki ( Gintama: The Final , Raven of the Inner Palace ) drafted the original character designs, and is also directing the anime at OLM (Team Yoshioka). Hiroko Kanasugi ( Mewkledreamy , Drug Store in Another World - The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist ) is supervising the series scripts, Akane Hirota (chief animation director for Komi Can't Communicate ) is designing the characters for animation.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the television anime of Pom 's Senpai wa Otokonoko ( This is Him or literally, Senpai is a Boy) web manga in 2024.

The company describes the story:

Can true love really overcome any obstacles? Saki, a high school student, confesses her feelings to Makoto. Taken aback, Makoto reveals his secret, but the sudden discovery doesn't seem to bother Saki who is already head over heels for him. After being rejected, Saki asks Ryuji, Makoto's childhood friend, for some advice on how to win his heart. A love triangle unfolds when Ryuji realizes that he might also have some feelings for his old friend.

Pom launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on July 25, and will publish the seventh volume on November 24.

The second season for Tower of God will debut in July 2024. Crunchyroll describes the story:

Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.

The first season debuted on Crunchyroll on April 1, 2020, and premiered in Japan on April 2 at 12:30 a.m. That season had 13 episodes.

The My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle special anime episode will stream with English subtitles and with an English dub on November 30. Crunchyroll describes the episode:

Class 1-A are bored out of their minds! Stuck in their dorms during the winter season, they can't go out or do anything fun. That is until third year Mirio Togata pays the students a visit with a new card game the support course developed that uses U.A. students as playable characters. Now to pass the time, they'll play this game that's just as tough as U.A. Who will win the card battle?!

The anime screened in 10 theaters in Japan from October 20-26. The world premiere screened at this year's New York Comic Con event on October 13.