Pom's Senpai wa Otokonoko Romance Manga Gets TV Anime

A website opened on Saturday to announce the television anime of Pom 's Senpai wa Otokonoko ( This is Him or literally, Senpai is a Boy) web manga with a teaser promotional video:

Pom also drew an illustration to commemorate the anime news.

© pom・JOYNET/LINE Digital Frontier・「先輩はおとこのこ」製作委員会

Line Webtoon publishes the manga in English digitally. It describes the manga:

Can true love really overcome any obstacles? Saki, a high school student, confesses her feelings to Makoto. Taken aback, Makoto reveals his secret, but the sudden discovery doesn't seem to bother Saki who is already head over heels for him. After being rejected, Saki asks Ryuji, Makoto's childhood friend, for some advice on how to win his heart. A love triangle unfolds when Ryuji realizes that he might also have some feelings for his old friend.

Pom launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2021, and will publish the fifth volume on March 29.

The manga topped AnimeJapan's "Manga We Want to See Animated" poll in 2022.