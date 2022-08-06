Tower of God Anime Gets 2nd Season

Crunchyroll announced at its own industry panel at Crunchyroll Expo on Saturday that the Tower of God anime will have a second season:







The new season will stream on Crunchyroll . In addition, the WEBTOON platform will debut the first volume of the upcoming graphic novel edition from WEBTOON Unscrolled on November 22.

The first season debuted on Crunchyroll on April 1, 2020, and premiered in Japan on April 2 at 12:30 a.m. That season had 13 episodes.

The Crunchyroll and WEBTOON production is part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate. Crunchyroll describes the anime:

The upcoming Crunchyroll Original series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he's ever known.

SIU launched the manhwa on NAVER WEBTOON in 2010. WEBTOONS launched the manhwa in English in July 2014.