Ride Kamens Smartphone Game in Kamen Rider Franchise Releases in Late May

"Training adventure" game will be free to play

The official website for Ride Kamens , Liber Entertainment's new smartphone game based on the Kamen Rider franchise, announced on Thursday that the game will release in late May.

Image via Ride Kamens game's website ©石森プロ・東映 © BANDAI

The "training adventure" game will be free to play with optional in-game purchases.

The game's official YouTube channel released a 20-minute "episode zero" voice drama on Thursday. The original novella that inspired the voice drama is also available to read in Japanese on the game's website.

Hiroko Utsumi ( Bucchigiri?! original creator, director of Sk8 the Infinity , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Banana Fish ) is drafting the game's original main character designs. Yūya Takahashi (series composition and scripts for Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible , Laughing Under the Clouds , script for Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) is in charge of the world-building and main scenario, and Toei 's Naomi Takebe ( Kamen Rider Agito , Kamen Rider Blade , Kamen Rider the First producer) is serving as the supervisor and producer of world-building. Liber Entertainment (A3!, I☆CHU) is developing the game, and Bandai is handling the planning and administration. Ishimori Production and Toei , which have produced the live-action television series and films in the franchise, are collaborating on the original project.

The story is set in Nigao City, a city where nature and civilization are in harmony. In this city, an evil secret society called "Chaosism" is operating behind the scenes. One day, the protagonist learns of the existence of "Kamen Riders" who have lost their true memories due to the body modification of "Chaosism." The main character (the player) inherited the role of a support "agent" for the Kamen Riders from their late father, and gets caught up in the battle to restore their memories and change "destiny." The game features 16 Kamen Riders with different ages and occupations.

Amatsuki is performing the opening theme song "Get Back!!," and OLM TEAM KATO is producing the transformation animation with Stereotype Inc.

Sources: Ride Kamens game's website, Famitsu.com via Siliconera