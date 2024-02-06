News
Kamen Rider Franchise Inspires Ride Kamens Smartphone Game
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
A website opened on Tuesday to announce Ride Kamens, Liber Entertainment's new smartphone app game based on the Kamen Rider franchise. The original project's website also revealed a teaser visual.
Hiroko Utsumi (Bucchigiri?! original creator, director of Sk8 the Infinity, Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club, Banana Fish) is drafting the game's original main character designs. Yūya Takahashi (series composition and scripts for Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, Laughing Under the Clouds, script for Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone) is in charge of the world-building and main scenario, and Toei's Naomi Takebe (Kamen Rider Agito, Kamen Rider Blade, Kamen Rider the First producer) is serving as the supervisor and producer of world-building. Liber Entertainment (A3!, I☆CHU) is developing the game, and Bandai is handling the planning and administration. Ishimori Production and Toei, which have produced the live-action television series and films in the franchise, are collaborating on the original project.
More details will be revealed on Friday at 5:00 p.m. JST (3:00 a.m. EST).
Sources: Ride Kamens game's website and X/Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web