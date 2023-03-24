Quality Assurance in Another World Manga Gets Spring 2024 TV Anime

Kodansha announced on Friday that Masamichi Sato 's Quality Assurance in Another World ( Kono Sekai wa Fukanzen Sugiru ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will premiere in spring 2024.

Kei Umabiki ( ClassicaLoid season 2) is directing the anime at 100Studio and Studio Palette . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime franchise, Hyperdimension Neptunia ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Shigeo Akahori ( Texhnolyze , sub character design for Record of Ragnarok ) is designing the characters for animation.

The anime will star Kaito Ishikawa as Haga and Hinaki Yano as Nikola.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

Nikola is just a village girl working at the inn...until the day dragons invade, and she meets Haga, a scholar of everything around him. He's a part of an elite society called "Seeker," created to address a series of maladies plaguing their usually peaceful world. But both Nikola and Haga have secrets they hide...ones that will change each other's very existence...

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days service in 2020, and Kodansha released the eighth volume on October 28. The ninth volume will ship on April 12.