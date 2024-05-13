Ran Kuze's Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms Manga Gets TV Anime

A website opened on Monday to announce the television anime adaptation of Ran Kuze 's Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms ( Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsūjinai ) manga. The website also revealed the anime's staff, teaser visual, and a promotional video.

Image via Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms anime's website © 久世蘭・講談社／「黒岩メダカに私の可愛いが通じない」製作委員会

Yoshiaki Okumura ( The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , Elementhunters , Monsuno ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( By the Grace of the Gods , Dropkick on My Devil! , Shangri-La Frontier ) is in charge of series scripts, Mayumi Watanabe ( Too Cute Crisis , Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is designing the characters, and Akiyuki Tateyama ( Laid-Back Camp , The Elusive Samurai ) is composing the music. Noriyoshi Konuma ( A Few Moments of Cheers film) is the sound director, Aiko Yamagami ( Medalist ) is in charge of color design, Tetsuya Nishimura ( The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids ) from Studio Elle is the compositing director of photography, and Masakazu Miyake ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is the art director.

© Ran Kuze, Kodansha

Mona is the cutest girl in school, and she knows it. In fact, she's worked hard to make her high school debut successful. But no matter what she does, she can't seem to catch the eye of stone-cold stoic Medaka Kuroiwa—but she's not about to give up that easy. Medaka, on the other hand, has been raised at a temple and was told to never become close to women. Who will win in this heated battle of wills?

publishes the manga in English digitally and physically . The company describes the story:

Kuze first published the manga as a one-shot story in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. The manga started its full serialization in the magazine in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in August 2021, and the 14th volume will ship on Thursday.

Kuze drew the Tokyo Ravens: Sword of Song manga spinoff of Kōhei Azano 's Tokyo Ravens school supernatural fantasy light novel series. Kuze launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shōnen Rival magazine in October 2013, but the magazine ended publication in June 2014. The series then started its online serialization on Niconico in July 2014. The manga ended with five volumes in November 2015.

Kuze also drew the Ni no Kuni : Hikari no Kōkeisha to Neko no Ōji (The Successor of Light and the Cat Prince) manga based on Level 5 's Ni no Kuni game franchise . Kuze launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in April 2019, and ended it in January 2020.