Tokyo Ravens: Sword of Song's Ran Kuze Draws 1-Shot Manga

"Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsūjinai" romantic comedy debuts in December

This year's 52nd issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ran Kuze will publish the new one-shot manga "Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsūjinai" (My Cuteness Isn't Getting Throught to Medaka Kuroiwa) in the magazine's combined fourth and fifth 2021 issue in December. The magazine teased the manga as a "1000% cute romantic war" between a popular girl and a romance-shunning guy.

Kuze drew the Tokyo Ravens: Sword of Song manga spinoff of Kouhei Azano 's Tokyo Ravens school supernatural fantasy light novel series. Kuze launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shōnen Rival magazine in October 2013, but the magazine ended publication in June 2014. The series then started its online serialization on Niconico in July 2014. The manga ended with five volumes in November 2015.

Kuze also drew the Ni no Kuni: Hikari no Kōkeisha to Neko no Ōji (The Successor of Light and the Cat Prince) manga based on Level 5 's Ni no Kuni game franchise . Kuze launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in April 2019, and ended it on January 9.