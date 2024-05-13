Akeji Fujimura Collaborates for Music Album Manga Project Kickstarter Campaign

Album songs by Tobias Dray designed for each manga chapter

Musician Tobias Dray announced on crowdfunding site Kickstarter a new album manga project on Monday in collaboration with Kami-sama no Iu Toori artist Akeji Fujimura . "The First Music Album Manga - Dray X Fujimura" project will combine Dray's new album with a 1-shot manga penned by Fujimura.

Image via Kickstarter © Akemi Fujimura, Tobias Dray

Each song will accompany and be tailored to one chapter of the manga.

The album's listed tracks currently include:

HMU

You Made Me A Fool

Again & Again

Is It My Fault That I'm Alone

Monster Under The Bed

Deeper

Gotta Move

TBA

Call Me Your Hope

TBA

On My Own

TBA

TBA

The Kickstarter project has currently reached US$1,139 of the US$21,543 goal as of press time. The campaign ends on June 10. Rewards include the album, the manga, a t-shirt, tote bag, and special experiences with Dray.

Dray noted he has been working on the album for the past two years.

Fujimura launched the manga adaptation of Akihito Manabe 's Moshimo Tokugawa Ieyasu ga Sōri Daijin ni Nattara (What if Tokugawa Ieyasu Became Prime Minister?) business novel in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine in April 2022. Akita Shoten ships the fourth compiled book volume last June.

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Fujimura published their As the Gods Will ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2011 to 2012. They then launched a sequel series titled As the Gods Will: The Second Series ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori Ni ) in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2013. The manga ended in December 2016. Crunchyroll simultaneously published chapters of the sequel manga online along with the Japanese release, and Kodansha Comics released all 21 volumes digitally.

Kami-sama no Iu Toori inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike in 2014.

Kaneshiro and Fujimura launched their new manga Gnoshros in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in July 2017. Fujimura and Takeshi Nozawa then launched a new manga titled Aishitemasu, Kyōko-san (I Love You, Kyōko-san) in Young Magazine the Third in May 2019. The manga went on hiatus in January and switched to a digital serialization on the YanMaga Web and Comic Days websites when it returned in August 2021.

Source: Kickstarter