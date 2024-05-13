Minta Suzumaru's Boys-Love Manga Takara's Treasure Gets Live-Action Show

Show premieres on July 1

The officialaccount for'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that'smanga is inspiring a live-action adaptation that will premiere on the, andchannels on July 1. The project will also stream exclusively in Jaoan on theservice.

Viz Media 's SuBLime boys-love imprint licensed the manga, and will release it in September 2024. SuBLime describes the manga:

A wholesome college-aged romance between the star of the campus and a pure, earnest country boy.

Suzumaru published the manga in Dear+ in 2022. Shinchosha published the manga's one compiled book volume in August 2022.

SuBLime also released Suzumaru's Golden Sparkle manga in March 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment published Suzumaru's I Didn't Mean to Fall in Love manga in March 2023.

Source: Comic Natalie