Minta Suzumaru's Boys-Love Manga Takara's Treasure Gets Live-Action Show
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Show premieres on July 1
The official Twitter account for Shinchosha's Dear+ magazine revealed on Tuesday that Minta Suzumaru's Takara's Treasure (Takara no Vidro) boys-love manga is inspiring a live-action adaptation that will premiere on the BS Asahi, TV Kanagawa, RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, Hokkaido Broadcasting Co., Ltd., and CBC TV channels on July 1. The project will also stream exclusively in Jaoan on the Lemino service.
Viz Media's SuBLime boys-love imprint licensed the manga, and will release it in September 2024. SuBLime describes the manga:
A wholesome college-aged romance between the star of the campus and a pure, earnest country boy.
Suzumaru published the manga in Dear+ in 2022. Shinchosha published the manga's one compiled book volume in August 2022.
SuBLime also released Suzumaru's Golden Sparkle manga in March 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment published Suzumaru's I Didn't Mean to Fall in Love manga in March 2023.
Source: Comic Natalie