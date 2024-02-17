SuBLime Reveals 5 New Boys-Love Licenses

Imprint also reveals 2024 release calendar, April 2025 release for final volume of

Viz Media 's SuBLime boys-love imprint announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the following manga:

Takara's Treasure

Title:Author(s):Release Date: September 2024 (print and digital, one volume)Summary: A wholesome college-aged romance between the star of the campus and a pure, earnest country boy.

Stigmata: Love Bites

Title:Author(s):Release Date: October 2024 (print and digital, two volumes)Summary: Homicide investigators utilize supernatural abilities to solve their cases while simultaneously investigating their own feelings for each other!

Someday I'll Fall for You

Title:Author(s): Tomo KurahashiRelease Date: November 2024 (print and digital, two volumes)Summary: A poignant story between childhood friends who teeter into something more.

Worst Soulmate Ever

Title:Author(s): HarutaRelease Date: December 2024 (print and digital, two volumes)Summary: An omega hungry for love finds his alpha soulmate. If only they didn't already hate each other!

The Metalhead Next Door

Title:Author(s): MamitaRelease Date: December 2024 (print and digital, one volume)Summary: A tale of two neighbors — a shy metalhead and a broke graduate student — who slowly learn about each other over shared meals with a hope for something more.

SuBLime also announced on Wednesday that it will release the seventh and final volume of Ayano Yamane 's Crimson Spell manga in April 2025. Additionally, the imprint also revealed its full 2024 release calendar.