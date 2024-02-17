News
SuBLime Reveals 5 New Boys-Love Licenses
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Imprint also reveals 2024 release calendar, April 2025 release for final volume of Crimson Spell
Viz Media's SuBLime boys-love imprint announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the following manga:Title: Takara's Treasure (Takara no Vidro)
Author(s): Minta Suzumaru
Release Date: September 2024 (print and digital, one volume)
Summary: A wholesome college-aged romance between the star of the campus and a pure, earnest country boy.
Title: Stigmata: Love Bites (Stigmata: Aikon)
Author(s): Hidebu Takahashi
Release Date: October 2024 (print and digital, two volumes)
Summary: Homicide investigators utilize supernatural abilities to solve their cases while simultaneously investigating their own feelings for each other!
Title: Someday I'll Fall for You (Itsuka Koi ni Naru Made)
Author(s): Tomo Kurahashi
Release Date: November 2024 (print and digital, two volumes)
Summary: A poignant story between childhood friends who teeter into something more.
Title: Worst Soulmate Ever (Unmei no Tsugai ga Omae da Nante)
Author(s): Haruta
Release Date: December 2024 (print and digital, two volumes)
Summary: An omega hungry for love finds his alpha soulmate. If only they didn't already hate each other!
Title: The Metalhead Next Door (Tonari no Metaller-san)
Author(s): Mamita
Release Date: December 2024 (print and digital, one volume)
Summary: A tale of two neighbors — a shy metalhead and a broke graduate student — who slowly learn about each other over shared meals with a hope for something more.
SuBLime also announced on Wednesday that it will release the seventh and final volume of Ayano Yamane's Crimson Spell manga in April 2025. Additionally, the imprint also revealed its full 2024 release calendar.