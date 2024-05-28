×
News
Sorairo Utility Anime's 1st English-Subtitled Video Unveils More Cast

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Yumiri Hanamori, Kazuhiko Inoue, Kenyuu Horiuchi, Toshiyuki Morikawa join cast

Yostar Pictures and Pony Canyon revealed more cast, the first key visual, and first English-subtitled promotional video for the television anime series of Sorairo Utility on Tuesday. (May 28 is unofficially Golf Day in Japan.) The anime's official YouTube channel also opened on Tuesday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yumiri Hanamori as Izumi Akina, Minami's classmate. She has a cool personality but always looks out for her childhood friend, Minami. She joined the Shogi Club and aspires to become a professional player. In junior high school, she was skilled enough to compete in the national tournament.

Kazuhiko Inoue as Masao "Masa" Tadokoro. One of the three regulars at the golf practice range is the eldest at 75 years old. He is an emotional mood-maker and is skilled with a putter. He often praises Minami as an "angel." Sometimes, he feels as if his soul is about to leave his body.

Kenyuu Horiuchi as Chosuke "Cho" Tanabe. One of the three regulars at the golf practice range is a 65 years old gentleman with a calm demeanor. He often plays the role of keeping Masa and Tetsu in check and specializes in approach shots. He knows a lot about golf too.

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Tetsuhiro "Tetsu" Tanaka, one of the three regulars at the golf practice range is a passionate 55 years old individual who excels with his driver and enthusiastically hits shots, although he struggles with a weak back. Despite being the youngest in the trio, he is considerate and has a caring demeanor.

sutv_teaser
The anime series will premiere in 2025.

The returning cast includes:

Kengo Saitō is returning to direct the anime at Yostar Pictures and is also designing the characters. Yū Satō (The Legendary Hero is Dead!, Kotaro Lives Alone) is supervising the series scripts. Satō is also writing the scripts with Aya Satsuki (Too Cute Crisis) and Aki Mizuki. Kota Nozomi, who wrote the script for the Sorairo Utility special, is credited for collaborating on the original concept.

Pony Canyon describes the series:

"At this rate, I'll just graduate as a plain background character A!"

Minami Aoba was troubled. She had no particular strengths or things she wanted to do. Is it okay for her high school life to end as such an ordinary supporting character!?

Leaving school behind, Minami searches for her own "special uniqueness." She stumbles upon the nearby golf practice range by chance. Approached by part-time worker Haruka Akane, Minami grasps the golf club—the "utility."

And thus, it was the encounter between Minami and golf.

Winning is not the only thing in golf! Everything related to golf is enjoyable!

Together with the genius golfer Haruka and Ayaka Hoshimi, who aspires to be an influencer, they seek the moment when they can become the "protagonist"! As a super beginner, Minami swings her club once again today.

The original anime special aired in December 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Sources: Press release, Sorairo Utility anime's website, Comic Natalie

