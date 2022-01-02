Crunchyroll Streams Sorairo Utility Anime, My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X OVA

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that it is streaming Yostar Pictures ' golf-themed anime Sorairo Utility (Sky Blue Utility) and the OVA for the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X anime. Funimation announced on Saturday that it is also streaming Sorairo Utility .

Crunchyroll is streaming the Sorairo Utility anime worldwide except in Japan and China.

The anime short premiered on Tokyo MX on December 31 at 7:30 p.m. JST. The anime is 15 minutes long and also includes a 15-minute talk segment with cast and staff. Crunchyroll is only streaming the anime.

The cast includes:

The anime follows high school girl Minami, who is a beginner at golf, and her friends Haruka and Ayaka.

Kengo Saitō (animation director for Kiznaiver , Little Witch Academia , SSSS.Dynazenon ) directed the anime at Yostar Pictures . Kota Nozomi ( When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace ) wrote the screenplay. Akira Amemiya ( SSSS.Dynazenon ) was in charge of the storyboard.

Saitō stated, "The golf anime I've said over and over I've wanted to make, I'm really being allowed to make it. I'm so happy."

Yostar founded the Yostar Pictures animation studio in 2020. Yostar CEO Hengda Lee is representative director of Yostar Pictures . Arch, a Tokyo-based company that assisted with the production of the Promare anime film, took part in establishing the studio, and is managing the studio. The studio is producing an animated television series for the Arknights smartphone game. The company also animated the Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! television anime series.



The seventh manga volume based on the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ) light novels bundled the original anime disc ( OAD ) in a special edition on September 30. The Blu-ray Disc features a story from the early childhood of the main characters, as written in Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's original light novel series' first volume.

The anime's second season premiered on July 2 in the Super Animeism block of MBS and TBS . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The company is also streaming an English dub .

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels, and it describes the story:

After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Claes' daughter, Katarina, suddenly recalls all the memories of her past life: that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, this girl recalls playing an otome game... that is exactly like the world she's living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who nastily hounded the protagonist until the end. Knowing all the possible outcomes of the game, she realizes that every single possible route ends with Katarina being murdered or exiled! In order to avoid these Catastrophic Bad Ends, she has to use her knowledge of the game and her own wiles, starting with breaking off this engagement with the prince... Will Katarina survive while making her way through this world, where bad flags trip at every turn? Find out in this reverse-harem rom-com, led by everybody's favorite villainess!

The anime's first season premiered in April 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub debuted in May 2020.

Yamaguchi began the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in July 2014, and Ichijinsha began publishing the novels with illustrations by Nami Hidaka in August 2015. Hidaka also provides the art for the ongoing manga, which began in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in August 2017.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.