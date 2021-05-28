My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2's Video Reveals New Cast, angela's New Song, July 2 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ) light novels began streaming a new promotional video for the anime's second season on Friday. The video reveals a new cast member and the anime's July 2 premiere date. The video also previews the anime's opening theme song "Andante ni Koi o Shite!" (Fall in Love at Andante!) by the unit angela .

Kousuke Toriumi joins the cast as Rufus Brode, a butler under the service of the Burke household, and personal attendant to Selena Burke.

The anime will premiere on July 2 in the Super Animeism block of MBS and TBS , and on July 9 in BS Asahi .

Other new cast members include:

Takehito Koyasu as Geoffrey Stuart, the kingdom's first prince in line of succession



Sumire Uesaka as Susanna Randall, the heiress of House Randall, betrothed to Geoffrey



Yusuke Shirai as Ian Stuart, the kingdom's second prince



Yui Ogura as Selena Burke, the heiress of House Burke, betrothed to Ian





The second season features a largely returning staff, with the exception of Susumu Matsunaga as the new prop designer, new 3D director Yuki Kuribayashi , and Nichion as the new credit for music production. Junko Nakajima , Sayaka Aoki , and Kanade Sakuma also join the first season's composers.

Music duo angela returns to perform the opening theme song "Andante ni Koi o Shite!" (Fall in Love at Andante!), while Shouta Aoi also returns to perform the ending theme song "give me ♡ me."

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels, and it describes the story:

After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Claes' daughter, Katarina, suddenly recalls all the memories of her past life: that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, this girl recalls playing an otome game... that is exactly like the world she's living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who nastily hounded the protagonist until the end. Knowing all the possible outcomes of the game, she realizes that every single possible route ends with Katarina being murdered or exiled! In order to avoid these Catastrophic Bad Ends, she has to use her knowledge of the game and her own wiles, starting with breaking off this engagement with the prince... Will Katarina survive while making her way through this world, where bad flags trip at every turn? Find out in this reverse-harem rom-com, led by everybody's favorite villainess!

Keisuke Inoue ( Ao-chan Can't Study! ) directed the first season at SILVER LINK . Megumi Shimizu ( Butlers x Battlers , Snow White with the Red Hair ) oversaw the series scripts, and Miwa Oshima ( Ao-chan Can't Study! , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ) adapted Nami Hidaka 's character designs for animation.

The anime premiered in April 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub debuted in May 2020.

Yamaguchi began the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in July 2014, and Ichijinsha began publishing the novels with illustrations by Nami Hidaka in August 2015. Hidaka also provides the art for the ongoing manga, which began in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in August 2017.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.