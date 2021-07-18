My Next Life as a Villainess Manga to Bundle New Original Anime Disc

Also: 11th light novel volume to include original story linking to current TV season's episode 5

The special event for the anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ) light novel series announced on Sunday that Hidaka's seventh manga volume will bundle a brand-new original anime disc ( OAD ) in a special edition on September 30. The Blu-ray Disc will feature a story from the early childhood of the main characters, as written in the original light novel series' first volume.

In addition, the original light novel series will ship its 11th volume (first image above) on August 20. The special edition (second image) of that volume will include an original story that author Yamaguchi wrote to link to the early childhood of the four princes from the fifth episode of the ongoing My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X season.

The current anime season will have an event with four sessions on April 2 and 3 of next year at Tokyo's Zepp Haneda venue. The April 2 sessions will feature the female cast members, while the April 3 sessions will feature the male cast members. The season's four Blu-ray Disc volumes will include early application forms for tickets to the event. Separately, Niconico Live will stream Sunday's event on August 8 for a fee.

The second season of the television anime premiered on July 2 in the Super Animeism block of MBS and TBS . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels, and it describes the story:

After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Claes' daughter, Katarina, suddenly recalls all the memories of her past life: that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, this girl recalls playing an otome game... that is exactly like the world she's living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who nastily hounded the protagonist until the end. Knowing all the possible outcomes of the game, she realizes that every single possible route ends with Katarina being murdered or exiled! In order to avoid these Catastrophic Bad Ends, she has to use her knowledge of the game and her own wiles, starting with breaking off this engagement with the prince... Will Katarina survive while making her way through this world, where bad flags trip at every turn? Find out in this reverse-harem rom-com, led by everybody's favorite villainess!

The anime's first season premiered in April 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub debuted in May 2020.