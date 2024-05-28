News
Manga Up! Global Adds Shinnosuke Kanazawa's On and Off: Work-Life Imbalance Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Kanazawa launched manga on Twitter in April 2023
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global added Shinnosuke Kanazawa's On and Off: Work-Life Imbalance manga in English on Wednesday.
Manga UP! describes its story:
Meet two office workers whose professional lives “on” the clock and private lives when they're “off” couldn't be more different. He dresses like a lolita. She dresses like a punk. When their contrasting “on” and “off” modes collide, it inevitably leads to heart-pounding antics!
Kanazawa launched the manga on Twitter in April 2023 and then began serializing it on pixiv in May 2023. Square Enix shipped the manga's first compiled book volume on December 21.
Kanazawa's Ottoman manga launched in Shueisha's Young Jump magazine in August 2021. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final volume in November 2022. Udon Entertainment will release the manga in English in 2024.
Source: Email correspondence