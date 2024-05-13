Kenkyo na Circle, Hayato Satō Collaborate on New Manga Series

Kuni o Owareta Ryūshi-san, Hirowareta Ringoku de Ukkari Musō Shite Shimau. launched on May 9

Kodansha 's Morning Magazine revealed on May 9 that I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince creator Kenkyo na Circle and Mizu no Revolver creator Hayato Satō have launched a new series together titled Kuni o Owareta Ryūshi-san, Hirowareta Ringoku de Ukkari Musō Shite Shimau. ~Jakushō Kokka ga Tairiku Saikyō no Ryū no Rakuen ni Naru Made~ (The Dragon Master Who was Chased Out of His Country Accidentally Becomes Unmatched in the Neighboring Country He was Picked Up in: Until the Weak Country Becomes a Paradise for the Strongest Dragon in the Nation) in the Morning two online magazine.

Image via Hayato Satō's Twitter account

The series is about the old man Breed, who is fired from his job and exiled from his country. His dragons follow him, however, and so begins his journey to reclaim his glory.

The television anime of Kenkyo na Circle 's I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability ( Tensei Shitara Dainana Ōji Datta no de, Kimamani Majutsu o Kiwamemasu ) light novel series premiered on TV Tokyo and BS NTV on April 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Kenkyo na Circle premiered the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Meru in July 2020. The light novels' seventh volume shipped in Japan in November 29.

Yōsuke Kokuzawa and character designer Meru launched a manga based on Kenkyo na Circle 's novels in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on April 9.

Source: Morning Magazine