K Manga to Simulpub Naruki's Glasses with a Chance of Delinquent Manga in English
posted on by Anita Tai
New chapters publish monthly for Megane, Tokidoki, Yankee-kun
Kodansha's K MANGA service announced on Monday that it will simultaneously publish Naruki's Megane, Tokidoki, Yankee-kun with the Japanese release under the English title Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent.
The company describes the story:
Delinquent-hating Momose dreams of leading a peaceful high school life. So, what is she doing, falling in love with a former delinquent who masquerades as the perfect, straight-A student?! The former delinquent and the pushover girl go one-on-one in this teen romance! " KPS Products Corp.
K MANGA will release new chapters monthly.
Naruki launched the series in Kodansha's Bessatsu Friend magazine in January 2021. Kodansha shipped the sixth compiled book volume on March 13.
