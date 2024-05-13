×
K Manga to Simulpub Naruki's Glasses with a Chance of Delinquent Manga in English

posted on by Anita Tai
New chapters publish monthly for Megane, Tokidoki, Yankee-kun

Kodansha's K MANGA service announced on Monday that it will simultaneously publish Naruki's Megane, Tokidoki, Yankee-kun with the Japanese release under the English title Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent.

gm8-k7ybkaa2nue.png
Image via K Manga's Twitter account
© Naruki, Kodansha

The company describes the story:

Delinquent-hating Momose dreams of leading a peaceful high school life. So, what is she doing, falling in love with a former delinquent who masquerades as the perfect, straight-A student?! The former delinquent and the pushover girl go one-on-one in this teen romance! " KPS Products Corp.

K MANGA will release new chapters monthly.

Naruki launched the series in Kodansha's Bessatsu Friend magazine in January 2021. Kodansha shipped the sixth compiled book volume on March 13.

Source: K MANGA's Twitter account

