Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game Sets 2 Guinness World Records

The Guinness World Records is by far one of the greatest trivia books out there. From the serious to the absurd, you'll find just about any record in the book. Of course, some of the records can be seen as publicity stunts, such as the recent crowning of Animate Ikebukuro as the largest anime shop/store. And even if some records are publicity stunts, they can be fun... such as the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Japan Tokyo 2024 taking home two new Guinness World Records. The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game revealed on April 30 that the two-day 10th Anniversary Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Japan Tokyo 2024 took home the records for "Most entrants in a trading card game tournament" and "Largest trading card game tournament."

Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Guinness World Records Certified



At the "YCSJ TOKYO 2024"

venue: Tokyo Big Sight

held on April 28th and 29th, 2024,

two records were recognized by Guinness World Records.

Thank you to all duelists❗️



✅details

https://yugioh-card.com/japan/event/yc…

According to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game's website, the record for “Most entrants in a trading card game tournament” was made on April 28 and the “Largest trading card game tournament” on April 28 and April 29 combined. The homepage also notes that 8,000 people could attend the event, so there was a benchmark for the Guinness World Records to look at before making their assessment. Unfortunately, neither the above-mentioned tweet nor the homepage lists the number of participants for both records. However, Oricon News cited a total of 7,443 people were in attendance.

While only one person, Yūtarō Takahashi , won the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Japan Tokyo 2024, every person who attended the event received a special 10th Anniversary promotional card. The card features the name “The 10th Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series” with the events logo and 10th as the card art. In place of any card effect in the textbox, the Guinness World Record seal and “Record Holder” is printed. It's a nice little souvenir for those who attended the event.

Thank you

#YCSJ TOKYO 2024

Yu⭐️Gi⭐️Oh! Duelist Festival

4.28 Sun - 29 Mon



Thank you to all the duelists,

the largest number ever,

who came to the event today

After 4pm, you will receive

a commemorative token card at the exit



✅HP

https://konami.com/yugioh/ycsj-df

It'll likely be a matter of time before The Pokémon Company or Wizards of the Coast strikes back with either record set by the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Japan Tokyo 2024. But until that happens, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game is the king of games.