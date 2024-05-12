New Documentary Series Follows Manga Editors at Shogakukan

Go behind the scenes of manga editors' jobs

Manga editing is not usually thought about all that much, as the profession is elusive to outsiders. The job isn't just about going through a draft and marking mistakes, but rather helping authors formulate and shape their stories. While there are snippets into manga editing with interviews from time to time, there haven't been many documentary about the subject. Since January 26, Japanese manga publisher Shogakukan has changed that with its documentary series, titled Ura-Man , about the editors at the company.

The official X (formerly Twitter account) for Manga ONE announced the series on January 24 with a short promotional video. The video gives a short glimpse of the documentary series, which is about the work of a manga editor. For instance, one of the editors discusses how if he were an up-and-coming author, he would go to Jump+ over Manga ONE . The series not only features the editors working with manga authors, but also shows get glimpses of the business of editing.

\Get a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of manga production!/



\Close-up documentary!/



\Of manga editors 🎥begins!/



"Uraman - Behind the Scenes of Manga"



📍A must-see for manga fans and those in the industry!



📍Check out some rare footage from the meeting!



Check out the #1 teaser video here! And please subscribe to our channel!

https://youtu.be/7KOVxcMWpbs



https://t.co/IRExFkbG9f#ウラ漫 [Ura-Man] #マンガワン[ Manga ONE ]

Image via Manga One's YouTube channel © Shogakukan inc.

Manga ONE 's YouTube Channel regularly posts the documentary series and uploaded episode 16 on April 16. The episodes are an enlightening experience that they give a grounded look into the rather unglamorous world of manga editing and the work that goes into making our favorite titles. Granted, it's from the perspective of Shogakukan manga editors, but there is a universality to what is shown. The videos also have auto-translated closed captioning, thus, while spotty at times, allowing viewers around the world to understand each episode. If you're interested in manga editing, you'll want to check Ura-Man out.