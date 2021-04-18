Tokyo Ravens: Sword of Song's Ran Kuze Launches New Manga

Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsūjinai manga gets serialization on May 26

This year's 20th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ran Kuze 's "Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsūjinai" (My Cuteness Isn't Getting Through to Medaka Kuroiwa) one-shot manga will have a full serialization that will launch in the magazine's 26th issue on May 26.

The magazine previously teased the manga as a "1000% cute romantic war" between a popular girl and a romance-shunning guy. Kuze published the one-shot in the magazine's combined fourth and fifth 2021 issue in December 2020.

Kuze drew the Tokyo Ravens: Sword of Song manga spinoff of Kouhei Azano 's Tokyo Ravens school supernatural fantasy light novel series. Kuze launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shōnen Rival magazine in October 2013, but the magazine ended publication in June 2014. The series then started its online serialization on Niconico in July 2014. The manga ended with five volumes in November 2015.

Kuze also drew the Ni no Kuni : Hikari no Kōkeisha to Neko no Ōji (The Successor of Light and the Cat Prince) manga based on Level 5 's Ni no Kuni game franchise . Kuze launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in April 2019, and ended it in January 2020.