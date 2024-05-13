Cagaster of an Insect Cage's Kachō Hashimoto Launches New Manga on June 4

Hashimoto to launch Rukiora to Makyō no Shōkan-in manga

Manga creator Kachō Hashimoto announced on her X (formerly Twitter ) account on May 1 that she will launch a new manga titled Rukiora to Makyō no Shōkan-in (Rukiora and the Demon Realm's Trading Company Employee) in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app on June 4. The manga will serialize weekly.

Hashimoto's Cagaster of an Insect Cage ( Mushikago no Cagaster ) manga ran on her website from 2005 to 2013, and Tokuma Shoten eventually published seven volumes of the manga from January to June 2016. (The first two volumes shipped simultaneously in the first month.) Ablaze published the series in English in six volumes from September 2020 until May 2021. Comikey and digital manga subscription service Azuki publishes the manga in English digitally.

The manga's anime film adaptation debuted worldwide on Netflix in February 2020. Sentai Filmworks released the film on Blu-ray Disc in 2021.