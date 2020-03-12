Ablaze Publishing Licenses Cagaster of an Insect Cage Manga

1st volume ships in English in June

ICv2 reported on Thursday that Ablaze Publishing has licensed Kachō Hashimoto 's Cagaster of an Insect Cage ( Mushikago no Cagaster ) manga. The company will release the first English volume in June, and it plans to release one volume each month to finish the series in November. ICv2 posted a 16-page preview of the release. The release will launch the company's manga line.

Ablaze Publishing, which began with publishing bandes dessinées (Franco-Belgian comics), was founded in 2019.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on Netflix worldwide on February 6. Netflix describes the anime:

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious disease “ Cagaster ” turns people into giant murderous insects, this manga-based series follows the struggle of a young couple to stay alive.

The manga ran on Hashimoto's website from 2005 to 2013, and Tokuma Shoten eventually published seven volumes of the manga from January to June 2016. (The first two volumes shipped simultaneously in the first month.)

Source: ICv2