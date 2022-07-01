×
News
Comikey Adds Cagaster, The Banished Villaness' Husband, Pocha-Meshi Manga

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: HQ manga by Osamu Tezuka

Comikey announced during its panel at this year's Anime Expo on Friday that it is adding the following manga and comics to its service:

The following titles are launching in the third quarter of 2022 in partnership with Ablaze Publishing.

  • Cagaster
  • Trese
  • Virtual Hero
  • The Idhun Chronicles
  • Gung-Ho Series

There are 12 titles by Osamu Tezuka coming soon from Digital Manga, Inc. as high-quality releases. Readers will need to turn on HQ on Comikey's website or app. The titles include:

  • Crime and Punishment
  • Barbara
  • Ludwig
  • Melody of Iron
  • Glass Castle

The following titles will launch from a partnership with Hakusensha in July:

  • The Banished Villaness' Husband
  • Bite Into Me
  • Eroko-San on the Attack
  • Omoi-san's Overwhelming Obsession

Comikey will partner with Shueisha for the first time to release these titles in the third quarter of 2022:

  • Pocha-Meshi: Stuff Your Cheeks with Love

Comikey will publish the following in partnership with Golem Factory in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Lady Beast
  • Iris: The Lady and Her Smartphone

Comikey encouraged original artists to publish on Comikey.

The company is planning to launch 20 new series every month, and it will announce more on Twitter at a later date. The company will also be at Anime North and Anime NYC.

Source: Comikey's Anime Expo panel (Kalai Chik)

