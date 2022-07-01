Comikey Adds Cagaster, The Banished Villaness' Husband, Pocha-Meshi Manga

Comikey announced during its panel at this year's Anime Expo on Friday that it is adding the following manga and comics to its service:

The following titles are launching in the third quarter of 2022 in partnership with Ablaze Publishing .

Cagaster

Trese

Virtual Hero

The Idhun Chronicles

Gung-Ho Series

There are 12 titles by Osamu Tezuka coming soon from Digital Manga, Inc. as high-quality releases. Readers will need to turn on HQ on Comikey 's website or app. The titles include:

Crime and Punishment

Barbara

Ludwig

Melody of Iron

Glass Castle

The following titles will launch from a partnership with Hakusensha in July:

The Banished Villaness' Husband

Bite Into Me

Eroko-San on the Attack

Omoi-san's Overwhelming Obsession

Comikey will partner with Shueisha for the first time to release these titles in the third quarter of 2022:

Pocha-Meshi: Stuff Your Cheeks with Love

Comikey will publish the following in partnership with Golem Factory in the third quarter of 2022.

Lady Beast

Iris: The Lady and Her Smartphone

Comikey encouraged original artists to publish on Comikey .

The company is planning to launch 20 new series every month, and it will announce more on Twitter at a later date. The company will also be at Anime North and Anime NYC .