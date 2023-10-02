Yoshihiro Togashi Teases Return of Hunter x Hunter Manga

Manga went on hiatus in January

Yoshihiro Togashi hinted at the return of his Hunter X Hunter manga on Monday with a post on Twitter. The artist shared a photo of the corner of a manuscript with the text, "Start over."

He revealed in March that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm when the series would return to serialization.

The manga went on hiatus in January, citing heath issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward. The editorial department added that once it knows concrete details of the manga's return and how the manga will be serialized going forward, it will reveal the details in the magazine.

The manga returned after a nearly four-year hiatus in the magazine's 47th 2022 issue, which shipped in October 2022. The manga had been on hiatus since November 2018.

Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022. Viz Media will ship the 37th volume in English on October 3.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, and several original video anime titles.

The manga's second television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in 2011 and ran for 148 episodes. The final episode premiered in 2014.

Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The series retold the story of Togashi's original manga from the beginning. The story follows Gon Freecs as he strives to become a Hunter in order to find his father and to find the reason why his father abandoned him as a baby to become a Hunter.

The manga received a stage play adaptation in May 2023.