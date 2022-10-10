Hunter x Hunter Manga Resumes After Almost 4 Years on October 24

Shueisha announced on Tuesday that Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter manga will return after a nearly four-year hiatus in this year's 47th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on October 24 (JST). The manga has been on hiatus since November 2018, and will have been on hiatus for three years and 11 months when it resumes.

In addition, Viz Media announced that it will simulpub the new chapters in its English edition of Shonen Jump on October 23 (EDT), and has added the previous chapters of the manga to the magazine's digital vault.

Shueisha also previewed the cover (seen right) of the manga's upcoming 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years. The volume will ship on November 4. The manga currently has 10 chapters (381-390) that have not yet been published in a compiled book volume.

Togashi commented in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in May that he had finished the rough drafts for 10 chapters, which is the typical amount for a volume. At that time, he had teased that he had finished seven (six at first) manuscripts out of those 10 chapters. He has since continued updating the account with teases of the chapters' progress. He did not reveal when the chapters would debut.

The manga returned from a previous hiatus in September 2018 after going on hiatus in April 2018. The manga previously went on hiatus in September 2017, and Togashi announced at the time that he planned to resume the series before the end of the year. The manga then resumed in January 2018. The manga had gone on other numerous hiatuses prior to these.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, and several original video anime titles. Shueisha published the manga's 36th compiled book volume in October 2018. Viz Media released the 36th volume in North America in August 2019.

The manga's second television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in 2011 and ran for 148 episodes. The final episode premiered in 2014.

Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The series retold the story of Togashi's original manga from the beginning. The story follows Gon Freecs as he strives to become a Hunter in order to find his father and to find the reason why his father abandoned him as a baby to become a Hunter.