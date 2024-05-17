Magical Girls holoWitches! Multimedia Project for Hololive Announced With Animated Promo Video

Multimedia project includes anime, manga, livestreams

Cover Corporation announced on Thursday that it is producing a new multimedia project for its hololive VTuber group titled Magical Girls holoWitches! . The project will include manga, anime, and livestreams.

An animated promotional video also released on Thursday. It is currently unclear if the project will include any other animated works aside from this video. The below video has English subtitles that can be toggled on.

The project's website also launched a manga for the project. The first chapter is live now. The manga will update every Monday.

Cover Corporation describes the multimedia project:

Magical Girl holoWitches! is a brand-new multimedia project comprised of hololive VTubers that hopes to introduce various forms of content such as anime, manga, and livestreams based on magical girl lore and setting.

The VTubers involved in the project include: Amane Kanata, Sakura Miko, Himemori Luna, Houshou Marine, Murasaki Shion, and Sakamata Chloe. All the VTubers voice themselves in the above animated promotional video. Other cast members include: Rie Takahashi as the fairy aelu, Aoi Yūki as the fairy lagu, Kaede Hondo as a girl who wants to become a manga creator, and Mirika Kawa as high school students.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 70 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. Cover Corporation launched hololive Indonesia — a spinoff group aimed toward the Indonesian audience — in April 2020, followed by hololive English in September 2020. The all-male holostars spinoff group debuted its first generation talent in June 2019. According to Hololive Production's English website, it has around 70 million subscribers across all its channels.

Anmitsu Okada 's holoX MEETing! manga features the hololive sixth generation "Secret Society holoX" group, and it launched on the Shonen Jump+ service in November 2022. The manga ended in July 2023. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

A new manga titled Shiranai Koto Kenkyūkai (The Research Society for Things We Don't Know), or Shira Ken! for short, launched in January in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine. The manga is based on the hololive VTuber sub-unit "Shiranui Kensetsu" (Shiranui Construction). Tsumumi ( Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody: Kōfukukyoku , Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! ) is drawing the manga, and Shiranui Kensetsu is credited for the original draft.

Cover Corporation, the parent company of the hololive productions VTuber management company, announced in March it will establish its first overseas subsidiary Cover USA in North America.

