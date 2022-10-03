Shonen Jump+ Details 8 New Manga for October-November Including 2 Naruto Spinoffs, Hololive Manga

Shueisha announced on Saturday eight new manga series launching on the Shonen Jump+ service in October and early November.

The eight manga series launching on the Shonen Jump+ service are:

Chieri no Koi wa 8 Meters (Chieri's Love is 8 Meters) by Watari Mitogawa (debuts on October 2)



(Chieri's Love is 8 Meters) by Watari Mitogawa (debuts on October 2) Kinnikujima ( Muscle Island ) by Nariaki Narita (debuts on October 15)



( ) by (debuts on October 15) Hōkago Himitsu Club (After School Secret Club) by Teppei Fukushima (debuts on October 18)



(After School Secret Club) by Teppei Fukushima (debuts on October 18) Naruto : Sasuke Retsuden: Uchiha no Matsuei to Tenkyū no Hoshikuzu ( Naruto: Sasuke's Story --The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust ) by Shingo Kimura (debuts on October 23)



( ) by Shingo Kimura (debuts on October 23) Naruto : Konoha Shinden: Yukemuri Ninpōchō ( Naruto : Konoha New Leged: Steam Ninja Scrolls) by Natsuo Sai (debuts on October 29)



( : Konoha New Leged: Steam Ninja Scrolls) by (debuts on October 29) holoX MEETing by Anmitsu Okada (debuts on November 1)



by (debuts on November 1) Giri no Otōto ni Korosareru (Killed by My Younger Brother-in-Law) by Morudau (debuts on October 4)



(Killed by My Younger Brother-in-Law) by Morudau (debuts on October 4) Tajū Jinkaku Kanojo (My Girlfriend with Multiple Personalities) by Homekorosuke & Fanko (debuts on October 9)

Narita first launched the Abyss Rage manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in May 2018. The manga ended in February 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began publishing the manga in English digitally when the service launched in January 2019.

Shueisha first announced the manga adaptations for Jun Esaka's Naruto: Sasuke's Story --The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust novel and Shō Hinata 's Naruto : Konoha Shinden: Yukemuri Ninpōchō novel at the Jump Festa '22 event in December 2021.

Anmitsu Okada 's holoX MEETing manga is part of the hololive franchise , and features the hololive sixth generation "Secret Society holoX" group. The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. Cover Corporation launched hololive Indonesia — a spinoff group aimed towards the Indonesian audience — in April 2020, followed by hololive English in September 2020. The all-male holostars spinoff group debuted its first generation talent in June 2019. According to Hololive Production's English website, it has around 50 million fans across all its channels.

Source: Shonen Jump+