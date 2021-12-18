News
2 Naruto Novels Get Manga Adaptations in 2022
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Jump Festa '22 event on Saturday announced that two novels in the Naruto franchise are getting manga adaptations on the Shonen Jump+ app and website.
Natsuo Sai (Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System manga adaptations, Psycho-Pass: Inspector Shinya Kōgami) is drawing the manga adaptation of Naruto: Konoha Shinden: Yukemuri Ninpōchō. Additionally, Shingo Kimura is drawing the manga adaptation of Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust (Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden: Uchiha no Matsuei to Tenkyū no Hoshikuzu).
Naruto: Konoha Shinden: Yukemuri Ninpōchō has three protagonists — Guy, Kakashi, and Mirai (the daughter of Asuma and Kurenai) — and takes place at a hot spring. The novel "ties together Naruto and Boruto," and is set between the final chapter of the original Naruto manga and the Naruto: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring spinoff manga. Shō Hinata (Naruto: Konoha Hiden - Shūgen Biyori (novel) wrote the novel, which shipped in Japan in August 2016.
The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime adapted the novel starting in May 2019.
Jun Esaka's Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust novel originally shipped in August 2019. Viz Media will release the Retsuden novels including Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust starting next summer.
The livestream event also revealed a video, logo, and visual for the upcoming 20th anniversary celebrations for the Naruto anime next year.
(The below video is region locked to Japan only.)
Additionally, the event revealed a digest video for the Kawaki Arc of the Boruto anime, as well as a new key visual for the anime.
(The below video is region locked to Japan only.)
Sources: Jump Festa '22 livestream, Naruto franchise's Twitter account