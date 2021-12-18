2 Naruto Novels Get Manga Adaptations in 2022

The Jump Festa '22 event on Saturday announced that two novels in the Naruto franchise are getting manga adaptations on the Shonen Jump+ app and website.

Natsuo Sai ( Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System manga adaptations, Psycho-Pass: Inspector Shinya Kōgami ) is drawing the manga adaptation of Naruto : Konoha Shinden: Yukemuri Ninpōchō . Additionally, Shingo Kimura is drawing the manga adaptation of Naruto : Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust ( Naruto : Sasuke Retsuden: Uchiha no Matsuei to Tenkyū no Hoshikuzu ).

Naruto : Konoha Shinden: Yukemuri Ninpōchō has three protagonists — Guy, Kakashi, and Mirai (the daughter of Asuma and Kurenai) — and takes place at a hot spring. The novel "ties together Naruto and Boruto ," and is set between the final chapter of the original Naruto manga and the Naruto: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring spinoff manga. Shō Hinata ( Naruto: Konoha Hiden - Shūgen Biyori (novel) wrote the novel, which shipped in Japan in August 2016.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime adapted the novel starting in May 2019.

Jun Esaka's Naruto : Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust novel originally shipped in August 2019. Viz Media will release the Retsuden novels including Naruto : Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust starting next summer.

The livestream event also revealed a video, logo, and visual for the upcoming 20th anniversary celebrations for the Naruto anime next year.

(The below video is region locked to Japan only.)



Additionally, the event revealed a digest video for the Kawaki Arc of the Boruto anime, as well as a new key visual for the anime.

(The below video is region locked to Japan only.)

