Nariaki Narita's Abyss Rage Manga Ends on February 4

Nariaki Narita's Abyss Rage manga announced last Thursday that the manga is ending with its next chapter on February 4.

The manga previously revealed last October that the story is "moving toward its final battle," and that the manga is close to ending.

Shueisha publishes Abyss Rage digitally through its MANGA Plus service, and it describes the manga:

A blind boy, Shinobu, lives a peaceful life with the support of his kind teacher and girlfriend, Mikoto, training daily to learn the ancient martial art of self-defense known as “Mibuchi Toshujutsu”. Until one day, when all is stolen from him by a strange visitor who appears at the dojo. This man, defeating both Shinobu and his teacher, steals away Mikoto with him. Three years pass— In order to take back his girlfriend, Shinobu climbs up from the depths of despair, and finds himself at a remote island prison where only the most abominable kind of criminals are housed. There begins a battle royal, a free-for-all fight to the death with the villainous men within!!

Narita launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in May 2018. Shueisha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume last September. The manga was part of the MANGA Plus service when it launched in January 2019, and new chapters are posted in English simultaneously with the Japanese release.

Source: Shonen Jump+, Manga Plus