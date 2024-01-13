Hololive Sub-Unit 'Shiranui Kensetsu' Inspires Manga

Shira Ken! manga launched on Thursday

This year's sixth issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine began serializing a new manga on Thursday based on the hololive VTuber sub-unit "Shiranui Kensetsu" (Shiranui Construction).

Image via Miko Sakura's Twitter account © 2016 COVER Corp.

The manga is titled Shiranai Koto Kenkyūkai (The Research Society for Things We Don't Know), or Shira Ken! for short. Tsumumi ( Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody: Kōfukukyoku , Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! ) is drawing the manga, and Shiranui Kensetsu is credited for the original draft. The manga is a school parody series.

The Shiranui Kensetsu sub-unit consists of Suisei Hoshimachi, Miko Sakura, Flare Shiranui, Polka Omaru, and Noel Shirogane.

Anmitsu Okada 's holoX MEETing! manga features the hololive sixth generation "Secret Society holoX" group, and it launched on the Shonen Jump+ service in November 2022. The manga ended in July. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 70 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. Cover Corporation launched hololive Indonesia — a spinoff group aimed toward the Indonesian audience — in April 2020, followed by hololive English in September 2020. The all-male holostars spinoff group debuted its first generation talent in June 2019. According to Hololive Production's English website, it has around 70 million subscribers across all its channels.