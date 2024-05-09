Tomodachi Game Manga Ends with 26th Volume

Final volume ships in fall

Image via Amazon Japan © Yuki Sato, Kodansha

The 25th compiled book volume of Yuki Satō 's Tomodachi Game ( Friends Games ) manga revealed on Thursday that the series will end with the 26th volume's release in fall.

The story, based on Mikoto Yamaguchi 's original concept, centers on Yūichi Katagiri, a young man with a perfect student life who has four friends with difficult lives. His peaceful daily life comes to an end when 2 million yen (about US$20,000) in school trip fees goes missing. Riddles unfold as Yūichi gets caught up in a mysterious game for money and must decide whether friendship or money matters more.

Sato ( Sherlock Bones , Yokai Doctor ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2013. The manga went on hiatus in December 2019, returned for one chapter in February 2020, and then went back on hiatus. The manga entered its final arc in August 2020.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on NTV in April 2022. JST. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub.

The manga has inspired a previous live-action drama series and two live-action films. The first film, Tomodachi Game Gekijōban, opened in June 2017 after the live-action television drama series premiered in April 2017. The second film screened in Japan in September 2017. The series inspired a new live-action television show in July 2022.

