Live-Action Stardust Telepath Show Reveals AKB48 Cast

Momoka Itō, Airi Satō, Sora Yamazaki, Maho Ōmori play main 4 cast members

The official website for the live-action series of Rasuko Ōkuma 's Stardust Telepath ( Hoshikuzu Telepath ) manga revealed the show's cast members from the AKB48 idol group on Thursday.

The main cast members include (left to right in photo above mapped left to right to characters in illustration above):

Momoka Itō as Yu Akeuchi

Airi Satō as Umika Konohoshi

Sora Yamazaki as Matataki Raimon

Maho Ōmori as Haruno Takaragi

The other cast members from AKB48 include Moka Hotei, Narumi Kuranoo, Mizuki Yamauchi, Kasumi Kudō, Yuna Akiyama, Yuki Hirata, Manaka Taguchi, Azuki Yagi, Haruna Hashimoto, Eriko Hashimoto, Miyū Mizushima, and Ayane Takahashi.

The half-hour weekly series will premiere on TV Tokyo on June 25.

©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

The story follows a shy girl named Umika who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. One day, a transfer student named Yū appears. As it turns out, she is a (self-professed) alien who can read others' feelings by touching her forehead against theirs.

The manga also inspired an anime that premiered on October 9 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The four-panel manga debuted in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine in May 2019, and began its serialization that July. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on September 27.

The manga was nominated for Best Printed Manga in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021.

