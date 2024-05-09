News
Kaiju No. 8 Anime Casts Nene Hieda, Mayuko Kazama
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for the anime of Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga confirmed two more cast members on Thursday.
『#怪獣8号』新キャスト解禁💥
水無瀬あかり：#稗田寧々
五十嵐ハクア：#風間万裕子
5月11日(土)23時より放送の
第5話「入隊！」に登場！
お楽しみに👀
The newly announced cast members are, from left to right in the images above:
- Nene Hieda as Akari Minase
- Mayuko Kazama as Hakua Igarashi
Both characters are Defense Force members in the third division.The anime premiered on TV Tokyo on April 13. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub. The anime also streams on X/Twitter worldwide in real time as it airs on TV in Japan, at the exact time the anime airs.
Shigeyuki Miya (Onihei) is directing the anime. Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion) is handling the series composition and screenplay. Tetsuya Nishio (Naruto) is the character designer and chief animation director. Mahiro Maeda (Shin Godzilla) is designing the monsters. Shinji Kimura (Tekkonkinkreet) is the art director. Yuta Bando (BELLE) is composing the music.
Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell) is handling animation production, and Studio Khara (Rebuild of Evangelion) is in charge of kaiju designs and artworks.
British singer YUNGBLUD is performing the anime's opening theme song "Abyss," while American pop rock group OneRepublic performs the ending theme song "Nobody."
Viz Media licensed the manga. The company releases chapters digitally and physically. Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8, and it describes the story:
A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!
Matsumoto launched the ongoing manga in July 2020 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website.
Sources: Kaiju No. 8 anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie