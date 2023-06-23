Anmitsu Okada's holoX MEETing! Manga Ends on Shonen Jump+ on July 18

© Anmitsu Okada, Cover Corp., Omcurry G.K., Shueisha

Shueisha

Shonen Jump+

The July issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that'smanga will end in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in the magazine's September issue on August 19. The manga also serializes on'sservice, and is one chapter ahead of the magazine.will publish the manga's final chapter on July 18.

The manga first launched on the Shonen Jump+ service on November 1. The manga then launched in Ultra Jump in its December 2022 issue, which shipped on November 17. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 4.

Okada's holoX MEETing ! manga is part of the hololive franchise , and features the hololive sixth generation "Secret Society holoX" group.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. Cover Corporation launched hololive Indonesia — a spinoff group aimed towards the Indonesian audience — in April 2020, followed by hololive English in September 2020. The all-male holostars spinoff group debuted its first generation talent in June 2019. According to Hololive Production's English website, it has around 50 million fans across all its channels.