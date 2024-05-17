Live-Action Tanabata no Kuni Series Reveals Teaser Video, More Cast

Disney+ began streaming a new teaser trailer for the live-action series of Hitoshi Iwaaki 's Tanabata no Kuni (Tanabata Country) manga on Friday. The trailer reveals three new cast members for the series.

The new cast members include:

Ryoko Fujino as Sachiko Hagshimaru



Image via Comic Natalie © 2024 岩明均／小学館／東映

Hiroshi Mikami as Masami Marukami



Image via Comic Natalie © 2024 岩明均／小学館／東映

Takayuki Yamada as Yoriyuki Marukami



Image via Comic Natalie © 2024 岩明均／小学館／東映

Image via Disney+ Japan's Twitter account © 2024 岩明均／小学館／東映

Disney+

The series will debut on's "Star" brand in July.

The live-action series will star Kanata Hosoda as Yōji Minamimaru. Takahide Sano, Hayato Kawai, and Yūsuke Taki are are directing the series, and Taki, Akiko Miyoshi, and Mari Asato are writing the scripts. Takamasa Ōe is cooperating on the scripts.

The manga centers on Yōji Minamimaru, nicknamed Nanmaru. He is a college student who has the supernatural ability that allows him to "create small holes in anything." With this seemingly useless ability, he must confront a crisis threatening the entire world.

Iwaaki ( Parasyte , Historie ) serialized the manga from 1996 to 1999 in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine. The manga has four volumes.

Iwaaki's Parasyte ( Kiseiju ) manga ran from 1990 to 1995 and inspired an anime series and two live-action films from 2014-2015. Mixxine , the company that eventually became Tokyopop , published Parasyte in its Mixxine magazine and later in compiled book volumes. Del Rey then republished the series from 2007-2009. Kodansha Comics republished the manga again from 2011-2012, and began reprinting the series after the anime's debut.