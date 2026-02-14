Interest
Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Demon Slayer, Final Fantasy, Oshi no Ko, Samurai Troopers, Doraemon, Square Enix, Mega Man, & more!

Many Western countries mark Valentine's Day with children giving cards to friends and couples sharing a date night. In Japan, though, women also hand out chocolates to their friends and colleagues. They're known as giri chocolates (chocolates given out of obligation), but quality-wise, they can be more like girigiri chocolates (barely chocolates). Chocolate or not, here are some greetings to savor:

Chibi Godzilla Raids Again

Making Valentine's Day chocolates with all my heart!
Box in trash: Curry

Chibi Maruko-chan

maruko-chan-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
©S.P／N.A

Coji-Coji

🍫Today is Valentine's Day!
“Valentine-kun” also appears in Coji-Coji❤️
If you're curious about what happens next… check out the Kojikoj Channel!
【公式】Coji-Coji episode 15 “Shōgatsu-kun Omiai o Suru (Part 1)”

Dara-san of Reiwa

╭━━━━━━━━━╮
　Happy Valentine
╰━ｖ━━━━━━━╯
It's finally here‼️
Valentine's Day❤️
Kaoru also got chocolates with her mesmerizing dance✨

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

kimetsu-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Doraemon


Happy Valentine's Day♪

May it be a wonderful day for everyone💫
Comic: from Tentomushi Comics Volume 31 “Goodbye Shizuka-chan”
I love her! I love her! I love her!!
It's because of her I can keep going.

Final Fantasy

＼🍫💝Today is Valentine's Day💝🍫／
A 💗 from Mog, kupo🎁
If you caught it, let me know in the replies, kupo!
There's something else mixed in, Kupo!?

Fujiko F. Fujio Museum

It's almost Valentine's♡
The “Read an Entire Chapter's Draft” corner in Exhibition Room I on the 1st floor features the entire original draft of the Doraemon chapter “Shizuka-chan and Sweet Home”!
Enjoy a sweet getaway at the museum♪

Harumi Namau (G-Buri-chan)

A girl who messed up on Valentine's Day
Comic: Panel 1: Will you… accept this!
Panel 2: Oh… it's upside-down. It became a butt!
Panel 3: It became a butt! Ahhh… It's over…

Kai Ikada (Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!)

︎💕︎︎🍫Happy Valentine's Day🍫︎💕
This year's gift is from Fuyuki in a kimono🎁
This illustration is the cover art for Chapter 114, which was also the second Valentine's Day chapter in the story🍘

Kodansha

Today is Valentine's Day. Replenish your blood sugar levels with chocolate.

Mega Man

mega-man-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM

Oshi no Ko

oshi-no-ko-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Shinya Ōwada

owada-shinya-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
Photo: ©大和田伸也

Sgt. Frog musical

୨୧・・・・・・・・୨୧
　　Today is🍫
　バレンタインデー
୨୧・・・・・・・・୨୧
…Ohh?
Giroro-kun
Why are you acting so anxious❔

Shimajiro series

shimajiro-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
©Benesse Corporation/しまじろう

Square Enix

square-enix-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
© SQUARE ENIX

Tales of series

Today is Valentine's Day!

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers

⚔Today is Valentine's Day🍫
We're giving away cute Little Samurai Trooper mini character transparent overlays!
Download here 👇 https://samurai-trooper.net/news/detail.php?id=23156
Feel free to use them for Valentine's Day posts and more!
We'll be sharing posts today under the theme #ChocoTroopers ⚔️
We look forward to seeing your posts too!

Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part I
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

Interest homepage / archives