Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part II

The cast shared their memories working on the whimsical series and what they would take care of if they were "custodians."

― 2026 is off to a strong start with anime films, with the release of The Camphorwood Custodian on January 30. Adapted from Keigo Higashino's 2020 novel of the same name, the story follows Reito Naoi as he takes on the duties of the titular Camphorwood Custodian. The film has a w...