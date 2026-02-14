Interest
Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part II
Many Western countries mark Valentine's Day with children giving cards to friends and couples sharing a date night. In Japan, though, women also hand out chocolates to their friends and colleagues. They're known as giri chocolates (chocolates given out of obligation), but quality-wise, they can be more like girigiri chocolates (barely chocolates). Chocolate or not, here are some greetings to savor:
Chibi Godzilla Raids Again
真心こめてバレンタインデーのチョコを作るぞ！#ちびゴジラ #ちびゴジラの逆襲 #ゴジラ #Godzilla pic.twitter.com/riLrzWukcT— ちびゴジラ【公式】 (@chibigodzi) February 14, 2026
Making Valentine's Day chocolates with all my heart!
Box in trash: Curry
Chibi Maruko-chan
Coji-Coji
今日はバレンタインデー！— コジコジ【公式】 (@cojicoji_tweet) February 14, 2026
コジコジにも「バレンタインくん」が登場します❤️
つづきが気になったら・・・コジコジチャンネルをチェック！
【公式】さくらももこ劇場 コジコジ 第15話「正月君 お見合いをする（前編）」 https://t.co/xWJs8BzUTu @YouTubeより #コジコジ #さくらももこ… pic.twitter.com/hHU2WMcdzE
🍫Today is Valentine's Day!
“Valentine-kun” also appears in Coji-Coji❤️
If you're curious about what happens next… check out the Kojikoj Channel!
【公式】Coji-Coji episode 15 “Shōgatsu-kun Omiai o Suru (Part 1)”
Dara-san of Reiwa
╭━━━━━━━━━╮— 公式『令和のダラさん』 (@darasan_PR) February 14, 2026
Happy Valentine
╰━ｖ━━━━━━━╯
ついにやってきた‼️#バレンタインデー
薫も魅惑のダンスでチョコを獲得✨#令和のダラさん pic.twitter.com/Lhs7ibwI2G
╭━━━━━━━━━╮
Happy Valentine
╰━ｖ━━━━━━━╯
It's finally here‼️
Valentine's Day❤️
Kaoru also got chocolates with her mesmerizing dance✨
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Doraemon
／— 【ドラえもん公式】ドラえもんチャンネル (@doraemonChannel) February 13, 2026
ハッピー・バレンタインデー♪
＼
みんなにとって素敵な一日になりますようにhttps://t.co/FdBmz4rY1q pic.twitter.com/Sgqk8cHRaD
／
Happy Valentine's Day♪
＼
May it be a wonderful day for everyone💫
Comic: from Tentomushi Comics Volume 31 “Goodbye Shizuka-chan”
I love her! I love her! I love her!!
It's because of her I can keep going.
Final Fantasy
＼今日は #バレンタインデー ／— FF公式／FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasyJP) February 13, 2026
モグからをお届けクポ
うまくキャッチできたらリプライで教えてクポ！
違うものも混ざってるクポ！？#ファイナルファンタジー pic.twitter.com/U24b3RYni7
＼🍫💝Today is Valentine's Day💝🍫／
A 💗 from Mog, kupo🎁
If you caught it, let me know in the replies, kupo!
There's something else mixed in, Kupo!?
Fujiko F. Fujio Museum
もうすぐバレンタインデー♡— 川崎市 藤子・F・不二雄ミュージアム (@FUJIKOMUSEUM) February 8, 2026
1F「展示室Ⅰ」の
「原画でほぼ1話読み」コーナーでは
『ドラえもん』のお話から
「しずちゃんとスイートホーム」を
1話丸ごと原画でお読みいただけます！
ミュージアムでスイートなひと時を♪
くわしくはこちらhttps://t.co/3akwlExWMV pic.twitter.com/qjNajcTXnj
It's almost Valentine's♡
The “Read an Entire Chapter's Draft” corner in Exhibition Room I on the 1st floor features the entire original draft of the Doraemon chapter “Shizuka-chan and Sweet Home”!
Enjoy a sweet getaway at the museum♪
Harumi Namau (G-Buri-chan)
バレンタインで失敗しちゃった女の子 pic.twitter.com/WhjzlkxD2T— はるみなまうＧブリ発売中 (@uryuuminene18) February 13, 2026
A girl who messed up on Valentine's Day
Comic: Panel 1: Will you… accept this!
Panel 2: Oh… it's upside-down. It became a butt!
Panel 3: It became a butt! Ahhh… It's over…
Kai Ikada (Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!)
︎︎︎ Happy Valentine's Day ︎︎︎— 伊科田海 (@ikada_kai) February 14, 2026
今年は和服冬木さんからの贈り物です
こちらのイラストは第114話の扉絵で、本編でも2回目のバレンタインデー回でした
#ValentinesDay#道産子ギャル #どさこい#どさこい過去絵集 pic.twitter.com/TyNFddPtkQ
︎💕︎︎🍫Happy Valentine's Day🍫︎💕
This year's gift is from Fuyuki in a kimono🎁
This illustration is the cover art for Chapter 114, which was also the second Valentine's Day chapter in the story🍘
Kodansha
今日は #バレンタインデー。チョコレートで糖分補給します。#シンボルマーク pic.twitter.com/4LyUHqqMst— 講談社 (@KODANSHA_JP) February 14, 2026
Today is Valentine's Day. Replenish your blood sugar levels with chocolate.
Mega Man
Oshi no Ko
Shinya Ōwada
Sgt. Frog musical
୨୧・・・・・・・・୨୧— ペコポン侵略ミュージカル『ケロロ軍曹』(ケロミュ) (@keroro_musical) February 14, 2026
今日は
バレンタインデー
୨୧・・・・・・・・୨୧
…おやおや？
ギロロくぅ～ん
何をソワソワしているでありますかぁ～❔#ケロミュ pic.twitter.com/oB1owLddor
୨୧・・・・・・・・୨୧
Today is🍫
バレンタインデー
୨୧・・・・・・・・୨୧
…Ohh?
Giroro-kun
Why are you acting so anxious❔
Shimajiro series
Square Enix
Tales of series
今日は #バレンタインデー！ pic.twitter.com/6wJrBg9Zc1— テイルズチャンネル＋ (@tales_ch) February 14, 2026
Today is Valentine's Day!
The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
╭━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━╮— 涼宮ハルヒの公式 (@haruhi_official) February 13, 2026
Happy Valentine's Day
╰━━━━━━━ｖ━━━━━━━╯#涼宮ハルヒ #バレンタイン pic.twitter.com/pvBYGO7z2e
Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers
⚔今日はバレンタインデー— TVアニメ『鎧真伝サムライトルーパー』公式 (@samuraitroo_pr) February 14, 2026
チョコっとかわいいサムライトルーパーたちの
ミニキャラクター透過素材をプレゼント！
DLはこちらhttps://t.co/Pthhaw18Zg
バレンタイン投稿などにもご活用ください！
本日は #チョコっとトルーパー と題して、
さまざまな投稿をお届けします⚔️… pic.twitter.com/GdUwB9GcXZ
⚔Today is Valentine's Day🍫
We're giving away cute Little Samurai Trooper mini character transparent overlays!
Download here 👇 https://samurai-trooper.net/news/detail.php?id=23156
Feel free to use them for Valentine's Day posts and more!
We'll be sharing posts today under the theme #ChocoTroopers ⚔️
We look forward to seeing your posts too!
Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
