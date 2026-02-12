ANN 2026 Reader Survey • Time for our annual reader survey. As a thank you for filling out this massive survey, we're giving away ANN subscriptions to 100 randomly selected people who fill it out.
read more
This Week in Anime
Fantasy Football
by Lucas DeRuyter & Coop Bicknell,
Are you ready for some football? No, not that kind - Coop and Lucas are talking about the football you actually play with your feet.
Disclaimer:The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network. Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.
Coop
A few days ago, the fine folks here at ANN had a blast talking up some of our favorite sports anime and manga. But as you probably recall, Lucas, there were more than few people asking "¿Donde estas Captain Tsubasa?"
Well, we didn't forget about him, mis amigos! Today, we're taking a look at this shonen sports rosetta stone and the many other football-focused series it has undoubtedly inspired. I guess you could call this a "super bowl" of sorts... Wait, wrong "football."
Lucas
Coop, I could not be more excited to be here with you today and help continue to disprove the stereotype that nerds like you and I can't also care about sports! After all, how could anyone not love this long, physics-defying boi???
And while I don't have much of an affinity for soccer, outside of it being a great excuse to hang out with some friends while the footie's on, this column was a great excuse to get more of a sense of the world's most popular sport in the lead up to this year's World Cup!
Same here! I'm not much of a soccer (my apologies) person myself, but I'm always a sucker for stories of people overcoming the odds in tangible ways. To echo myself from our larger sports feature, it's that instant relatablity that sticks with me. I can't learn how to use Kaio-ken or the special jutsu of the week, but I can figure out how to kick a ball around.
And on top of the World Cup coming up, Tsubasa's become a hot topic over the past week since the series' 2018 anime adaptation is hitting DVD this April. Some might bat their eye at it being DVD only, but I think this a smart move for three reasons.
1. DVDs are cheap.
2. DVD players can be found for pretty low prices.
3. Sports titles are notoriously poor sellers.
They all provide low barriers to entry, and that's a boon considering that I believe these discs are primarily for the much larger (and much more passionate) Latin American audience. Why? Spanish dub and subs, baby!
The collector in me is miffed about that DVD only release but, as I'm reminded every holiday season, fewer people have Blu-ray players than you would expect! If VIZ is trying to court broad, Spanish-language, audiences with this release, a DVD focused distribution is the correct play. Especially considering that, like Saint Seiya and a few other classic titles, Captain Tsubasa popped off in Latin America back when anime was first establishing itself on a global level.
And I can see why! Even if I've only started to scratch the surface of this series, it's clear that it's both an earnest celebration of the sport, and also one that digs into the social dynamics and backgrounds of the players and game in a way that works made by FIFA or other big football orgs never do.
I feel that celebratory spirit flows everything Captain Tsubasa inspired. It's a notion that there's way more to the game than simply the game itself. For reason, I'm not surprised that the series is a favorite pretty much everywhere that isn't America. Soccer has always created this sort of glue that brings communities together, occasionally feeling way more adhesive that the sports fanaticism we're familiar with in our neck of the woods.
While we're talking about the stickier elements of Tsubasa's legacy, TWIA Alumnus Monique "Nicky" Thomas was quick to fill us in on the series' status as a fujoshi cornerstone—a topic that's even been explored in academia.
You know what they say, "A Heated Rivalry does things to a person." Especially when it's government funded too.
I was also struck by just how foundational Captain Tsubasa feels to the sports shonen canon, in a way that felt similar to Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai's impact on the battle shonen genre when I first game that work a go. While I know other sports manga preceded Captain Tsubasa's 1981 premiere, it still feels like the template that all soccer series, or sports series broadly, are iterating upon! It's genre defining and I'd recommend people that care about the mediums of manga and anime check it out, even if they have little to no affinity for soccer.
Though, now that we've evoked fujoshis, I'd like to talk about one of the shojo series we read for this column Uwasa no Midori-kun!! which is basically Hana-Kimi if it were about soccer and revenge; which is to say that I like it WAY more than any version of Hana-Kimi that I've experienced!
The short of it is that a girl enrolls in her former crush's rival all boys school after he tried to hit it and quit it, and become the star of their soccer team to psychologically destroy him for breaking her heart. I love this story to bits already and see why it got so popular in France!
Speaking of that European appeal, GET LOVE!! and Uwasa no Midori-kun!! are legally available in France and Italy according to our editor (and keeper of Shojo-filled Silverman Satchel) Rebecca Silverman.
While looking into titles to cover for this column, I found there are tons of titles that have received releases in Europe, but never in North America. I'd wager that's due to a combination of American soccer apathy and the sports title hurdle I've mentioned many times before.
But I've got to say, Midori-kun!! has that early aughts, deliciously trashy je ne sais quoi about it. Stepping into a trouser role so you can outplay the douchebag you bumped uglies with? Sign me up! It's that wild spice that has me wondering how well it'd would do with an official English localization. Gō Ikeyamada takes some wild swings here, so I'd be game to see more of her work land stateside.
Thanks to those big swings (or maybe kicks?) Midori-kun!! is easily the most immediately appealing work I read for this soccer focused TWIA session, and it bums me out that it's among the least accessible for English language audiences. Especially now that sports titles and shojo are bigger than ever in the US and other EN territories, I could see one of the many manga publishers out there picking up either Midori-kun!! or GET LOVE!! in some capacity before too long.
On that note, I do want to stress that while sport titles are being talked of more regularly in critical and industry spaces, it's still an incredibly niche genre. I think we've seen more of it here in the states in recent years because there are simply more titles available on the the whole.
The recently concluded Embers, is a great example of a such series that slipped in but ultimately failed to latch on with audiences. Which is a huge bummer, because Embers has a great set up and genuinely fantastic art.
It might take a starting play out of the Slam Dunk playbook, but Embers struck a chord with me. While he's a not a persistent character from the looks of it, Mr. Oshimi sees something in our protagonist Haitani. The kid's rough around the edges, but Oshimi knows that with the right push and actual support, he could really go places.
From there, it's really up to Haitani to prove everyone wrong about him—and I love that! Makes it sting all the more that it was more or less an "in-an-out in four months" kind of series. There's real potential here, so I'm at least going to give it the courtesy of a full read later on.
I see what you're saying with that Slam Dunk comparison, and I actually thought Embers was trying to blend that work and some elements of Haikyu!!. Unfortunately, Embers didn't resonate much with me. I think it was perhaps a bit to self-serious and it's characters a bit flat.
It's funny you mention Haikyu!! because it took so many notes from Dunk itself, but I totally see what you mean in this specific example. Goes to show how the sports genre is always taking notes from the greats.
And it speaks to the lasting impact of sports titles that Shonen Jump would try to make a new soccer series happen in 2025! Even if Embers didn't quite have the juice, it speaks to the enduring impact of soccer and sports titles that Jump's editors would publish it in such a competitive landscape.
Embers also acts as a great frame of reference for how far global manga publishing has come in just a few short years! One of SJ's last attempts at getting a soccer series off the ground, Shudan! wasn't even released in English outside of a couple trial chapters as a part of the now defunct Jump Start initiative to gauge EN audience interest in new manga titles.
Not to mention that this was nearly a decade ago, just a little while before simulpubs became a standard for most ongoing Jump titles. That trio of Shudan! chapters aren't available through VIZ nowadays, but they've thankfully been archived elsewhere for curious readers to check out. What was officially localized is a breath of fresh air because the characters are all elementary schoolers and look like it.
There are some super fun "I'm a young boy and I'm having hard time reckoning with a girl being cute and super good at soccer too, my little brain is frying" moments in here, too. It's nice to have a story that looks and feels like it's actually about kids rather than the classic Steve Buscemi meme.
For as much as I love the thirty-year-old men that make up Dogsred's cast, I'm inclined to agree with you! Shudan! is a fun little low stakes read with young characters that are navigating early adolescence in a really sweet and endearing way. If it came out today I think it'd have a much better chance of finding an audience, but the shadow of the "anime/manga = edgy" mentality still loomed just a little too large when it came out in 2017.
While we're talking about titles about girls who prefer to play against the guys, it's the perfect time to bring up Sayonara, Football and its anime adaptation, Farewell, My Dear Cramer.
Sylvia and Nicky chatted about the series' prequel film back in 2021, but the anime series itself is a interesting one. Cramer isn't exactly concerned with following the manga beat for beat, skipping past Nozomi's internal struggle with playing on a girl's team (material covered in the film) and getting straight into the larger plot.
By doing that, the anime provides its cast with a little more room to breath instead of pouring all the attention on Nozomi. It's a welcome approach as many series can trip up viewers with new characters just as they're getting a feeling for the protagonists. Cramer splits that difference quite well.
If nothing else, Sayonara/Cramer does a phenomenal job of showing how elating it is to enter into a community of people who care about something as much as you do! I personally struggle with finding people who care about my interests in the same way I do, and seeing Cramer's leads realize that they've found genuine peers resonated with me deeply.
I got the impression this one might be a slower burner in animation, which is fine by me. For example, Haikyu!! took a good five episodes to really draw me in.
By the way, have you also noticed that many of the protagonists we've met tonight are wearing #10 jerseys at one point or another? I guess Captain Tsubasa started the trend long before Slam Dunk cemented it even further.
Haha, all of these sprots series are standing on the shoulders of a giant! And speaking of giants...
Why didn't anyone tell me that Giant Killing was so good!??
Giant Killing is my favorite title of this bunch! It so intrinsically gets why soccer is a key part of so many communities around the world. Again, it goes to show that the sport is not just a game—it's a glue that binds people together.
If you're a fan of Ted Lasso, you should be jumping on Giant Killing immediately! The term "Reverse Ted Lasso" sprung out of my mind as I read through the series' opening chapters. He doesn't exactly have that Lasso charm, but Tatsumi's a fellow eccentric who's loved by everyone in the English town he coaches in. However, a couple of old acquaintances fly in with hopes of bringing Tatsumi to Japan so he can coach their flailing team. However, he's not exactly well liked back home.
Honestly, the Ted Lasso thoughts really make me wish that Giant Killing's anime adaptation was still legally available. It'd been on Crunchyroll, but left the platform over a decade ago.
Oooh~ I was not aware of the loss to EN audiences Giant Killing anime, and will have to dig up clips to see how they translate Tsujitomo's overtly "made for manga" art style to the medium of animation!
Though, even as this distinct artistic direction is what got me into the series originally, your Ted Lasso comparison is an appropriate one! Giant Killing is as much about managing a soccer team as it is about the sport itself, and that opens up a welth of unique storytelling possibilities.
For as much as I think any of these titles can be appreciated soccer fans or general audiences, Giant Killing feels like the more a person is into the ins and outs of soccer, the more they'll appreciate this work.
As someone who learned what "offsides" is from Hank Hill then instantly forgot, I think this'll play just fine to general audiences. Then again, Giant Killing is probably a little more in the weeds than say a Ted Lasso.
I've actually never understood what's so difficult to understand about the offsides rule in soccer! You can't just bomb the ball downfield to a player that's run past all the other defenders, and they need to "beat" at least one defender that's between them and the goal. I don't think it's so much that the rule is complicated, but rather that a lot of people think that it's a dumb rule!
Anyway (gets off soapbox) that brings us to Aoashi, which ran for a decade in Big Comic Spirits and has one season of an anime that's garnered both an English dub and a second season that's set to release this year! Though, for as accomplished as this franchise is, it didn't make as much of an immediate impact on me as the other titles we've discussed today.
It's only officially available in anime form at the moment, but I really really really liked Aoashi's opening episode.
Aoi is a bit of an empty headed ball hog, but you can tell that he's got his heart in the right place. Particularly after he headbutts a fool for trash talking his teammates and family. He might've cost his team a game for doing that, but you come to understand why exactly that got under his skin so much... And how a certain soccer pro takes an interest in him.
I'll probably end up watching more of this, but I am way more stoked about checking out Titan's first 3-in-1 Aoashi omnibus in May. Most of the time, I find sports stories to be so frenetic in their original form that I usually stick with the manga unless there's something specific to the adaptation...or one my hyperfixations acts up. That's part of why I haven't actually watched all that much of Toei's original adaptation of Slam Dunk. I got the classic on my shelf already, baby.
I definitely see where you're coming from and found myself connecting to Aoashi in places. For instance, Aoi immediately becoming obsessed with trying to master an advanced drill hit me where I lived as someone who also wants to be as good as I can be at my chosen pursuits.
However, Aoi as a character felt a little too broad in the anime's opening episodes. There are a lot of "rough-around-the-edges-but-well-meaning" boys in sports series and the broader shonen genre, and I wish he felt just a bit more distinct. That being said, all the pieces are there and I can see Aoashi growing into a more robust version of itself over time.
And I'll freely admit, we often speak about series based on first impressions—it's a reality of this column from time to time. However, it speaks volumes that I wouldn't mind spending more time with any of these titles—even if they flame out in the case of Embers or Shudan!!
Hell, I think I might be more excited to explore more of those works than the titles that hit it big! You can never tell for sure what's going to be a hit or a miss in publishing, but reading stuff that didn't quite come together or find its audience is a great way to pick up on trends and broaden your palate in the process!
I wholeheartedly agree! It's a great way to see what worked, what didn't, and what should be celebrated. While it's not a soccer-focused title, Teppu is a wonderful example of that. It, too, got cut off before it could progress to the next stage.
I never would have thought that soccer and manga would pop off at the same time in the US, but I'm glad to see it! The rise of both has already given me plenty of excuses to get out of my comfort zone and try something new, and my growing interest in soccer and sports manga/anime already proved more than worthwhile. If you're reading this, I hope you take the plunge as well!
And whatever you do, don't take off your eyes off #10.
Are you ready for some football? No, not that kind - Coop and Lucas are talking about the football you actually play with your feet.― Are you ready for some football? No, not that kind - Coop and Lucas are talking about the football you actually play with your feet. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warni...
The same things that will inevitably make this game more tedious for some players will also scratch a hyper-specific itch for others.― Monster Hunter is one of those game franchises like Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons, where it's not totally uncommon to find people who get super into it, have encyclopedic knowledge of it, and have save files easily exceeding 300 hours. I… am not one of those people. ...
Actor played Dawson in Dawson's Creek, Pazu in Castle in the Sky― Actor James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly Van Der Beek revealed on Wednesday that the actor has died following his battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. Van Der Beek died peacefully on Wednesday morning. He was 48. Van Der Beek revealed in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023. He was b...
In a brutally cold New York February, there’s a warm home for yuri fandom at the Yen Press Yuri Café― In 2025, The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't A Guy At All by Sumiko Arai, often referred to as the “Green Yuri” among fans, saw incredible success. Named Best Manga of the Year at the American Manga Awards, it has opened doors for other yuri manga, including inee's Love Bullet, to get full merchand...
Everyone is dead, everything is destroyed, let’s go on a road trip!― In the early volumes of Sakae Saito's post-apocalyptic landscape bike tour, we met Youko, a young human, and her companion Airi, an artificial humanoid of some kind, who are traveling around Japan on a Yamaha XT225, known as the Yamaha Serow. This small motorcycle allows for off-road and street riding. With no people to repair infr...
"I have no time for those who uncritically submit to authority. If one senses that the direction their group is heading is misguided, I believe they should have the courage to cry out that it is wrong."― Writer Ryū Kamio and artist Yu Nakahara's newest work available in English is Stray, a twisty crime drama that follows Hachiya Ken, a man who just finished serving time in prison for a crime he did ...
I wasn’t expecting a game that looked like this to have potentially darker implications!― The Pokémon franchise has always toyed with the idea of utilizing Pokémon in creative ways outside of battling. In the anime, Pokémon are sometimes used to help out with infrastructure or power cities. In the video games, Pokémon abilities can be used to alter terrain in order to access new areas or solve puzzl...
China removed My Hero Academia series in February 2020 for using controversial character name― The Shanghai Character License Administrative Company issued a statement on January 31 after Chinese social networking sites criticized Gosho Aoyama's Detective Conan series for doing an illustration collaboration with Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia series. Chinese digital platforms had removed the My ...
If Jujutsu Kaisen's ups and downs are giving you whiplash, check out Shiboyugi, a consistently high-rated little surprise. Find out what else is worth your attention in our weekly user rankings.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews
and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep...
Is Scarlet Mamoru Hosoda’s best film? No. But is it an above-average film worth watching? Absolutely.― It's obvious from nearly the first scene of acclaimed director Mamoru Hosoda's newest film that Scarlet draws from the Shakespearean play Hamlet. Character names and basic plot points are ripped straight out of the play—and Scarlet herself is an obvious female proxy to the titular prince. However, ...
It's the Winter K-Comics Guide for all of you manhwa and webtoon needs! Come find your new full-color favorite!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Winter 2026 K-Comics Guide, the companion to our manga guide! Every included manhwa was published in December or January, although some are ongoing titles without a physical release. This guide focuses exclusively on series premieres, i.e., only the first ...
Is anime art? Where does the line between "art" and "pretentiousness" get drawn? Or is all art quite useless? Sylvia and Chris explore these erudite issues.― Is anime art? Where does the line between "art" and "pretentiousness" get drawn? Or is all art quite useless? Sylvia and Chris explore these erudite issues. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are n...
A zany story and over-the-top characters, along with an avant-garde and polychromatic presentation, clash with somewhat simplistic combat mechanics and camera issues.― Suda51 is a Japanese game developer who needs no introduction. Known for games like Lollipop Chainsaw, No More Heroes, and Shadows of the Damned, his studio Grasshopper Manufacturer continues to take the enigmatic approach in storytel...
How does CTW adapt anime into games? What's the curse that hit the Steam release of Granblue Fantasy? Josh has the answers!― Hello, and welcome once more to another installment of This Week in Mobile Games, your actually-biweekly look at the latest in gaming on phones, tablets, and other mobile devices. In our first installment, I noted that while the line between mobile games and "regular" games on...
It’s got its ups and downs for certain, but this omnibus of the beloved shoujo manga mostly remains a fun read.― After a slow start, what better way to kick things up than with a school festival? Here we have arrived at one of the more exciting parts of Hana-Kimi's early phases. It approximates itself towards a tournament arc with the way it opens up; what better way to show off than by having the h...
Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties ends up improving on the original experience enough to make it well worth the time of anyone that wants to check out this early chapter of Kazuma Kiryu's sprawling life story.― Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties presents the Like a Dragon franchise at an interesting crossroads. Now that the series has achieved a degree of mainstream recognition and success that its original fans...
The loss of a true one-stop shop for anime fans hurts the industry as a whole, and a drive to cut inventory costs may be to blame.― Anime fans ask: I've been following some worrying developments with the Crunchyroll Store lately and wanted to get your take on what's happening. You might have seen the news that the Crunchyroll Store is allegedly pulling low-selling in-stock inventory items. Word has...
There is no summit without the mountain. Coop Bicknell explains the importance of a good rival in sports anime.― If you've ever watched sports, an action film, or the occasional episode of anime, I'm fairly sure you've heard the term “heel” thrown around. Instead of describing a part of your foot, this bit of professional wrestling parlance refers directly to the bad guy—those who'll stop at nothin...
There is a single joke at the core of this anime: No matter how far the odds are stacked against him, Krai is always going to win—and it's going to be completely by accident.― There is a single joke at the core of Let This Grieving Soul Retire!: No matter how far the odds are stacked against him, Krai is always going to win—and it's going to be completely by accident. Now, you might think that knowi...