Are you ready for some football? No, not that kind - Coop and Lucas are talking about the football you actually play with your feet.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Captain Tsubasa (2018), Farewell, My Dear Cramer , and Aoashi are available on Crunchyroll .

The Captain Tsubasa manga and Embers are available on the Shonen Jump app.

Giant Killing and Sayonara, Football are available from Kodansha .

GET LOVE!! and Uwasa no Midori-kun!! are unavailable in English because life's not fair.



Coop

A few days ago, the fine folks here at ANN had a blast Captain Tsubasa ?" © YOICHI TAKAHASHI/SHUEISHA Well, we didn't forget about him, mis amigos! Today, we're taking a look at this shonen sports rosetta stone and the many other football-focused series it has undoubtedly inspired. I guess you could call this a "super bowl" of sorts... Wait, wrong "football." A few days ago, the fine folks here at ANN had a blast talking up some of our favorite sports anime and manga . But as you probably recall, Lucas, there were more than few people asking "¿Donde estas?"Well, we didn't forget about him, mis amigos! Today, we're taking a look at this shonen sports rosetta stone and the many other football-focused series it has undoubtedly inspired. I guess you could call this a "super bowl" of sorts... Wait, wrong "football."

Lucas

Coop, I could not be more excited to be here with you today and help continue to disprove the stereotype that nerds like you and I can't also care about sports! After all, how could anyone not love this long, physics-defying boi??? © YOICHI TAKAHASHI/SHUEISHA And while I don't have much of an affinity for soccer, outside of it being a great excuse to hang out with some friends while the footie's on, this column was a great excuse to get more of a sense of the world's most popular sport in the lead up to this year's World Cup! Coop, I could not be more excited to be here with you today and help continue to disprove the stereotype that nerds like you and I can't also care about sports! After all, how could anyone not love this long, physics-defying boi???And while I don't have much of an affinity for soccer, outside of it being a great excuse to hang out with some friends while the footie's on, this column was a great excuse to get more of a sense of the world's most popular sport in the lead up to this year's World Cup!

© YOICHI TAKAHASHI/SHUEISHA,2018CAPTAIN TSUBASA COMMITTEE And on top of the World Cup coming up, Tsubasa's become a hot topic over the past week since the series' 2018 anime adaptation is

Same here! I'm not much of a soccer (my apologies) person myself, but I'm always a sucker for stories of people overcoming the odds in tangible ways. To echo myself from our larger sports feature, it's that instant relatablity that sticks with me. I can't learn how to use Kaio-ken or the special jutsu of the week, but I can figure out how to kick a ball around.And on top of the World Cup coming up,'s become a hot topic over the past week since the series' 2018 anime adaptation is hitting DVD this April . Some might bat their eye at it being DVD only, but I think this a smart move for three reasons. 1. DVDs are cheap.

2. DVD players can be found for pretty low prices.

3. Sports titles are notoriously poor sellers.

They all provide low barriers to entry, and that's a boon considering that I believe these discs are primarily for the much larger (and much more passionate) Latin American audience. Why? Spanish dub and subs, baby!

VIZ is trying to court broad, Spanish-language, audiences with this release, a DVD focused distribution is the correct play. Especially considering that, like Saint Seiya and a few other classic titles, Captain Tsubasa © YOICHI TAKAHASHI/SHUEISHA And I can see why! Even if I've only started to scratch the surface of this series, it's clear that it's both an earnest celebration of the sport, and also one that digs into the social dynamics and backgrounds of the players and game in a way that works made by FIFA or other big football orgs never do. The collector in me is miffed about that DVD only release but, as I'm reminded every holiday season, fewer people have Blu-ray players than you would expect! Ifis trying to court broad, Spanish-language, audiences with this release, a DVD focused distribution is the correct play. Especially considering that, likeand a few other classic titles, popped off in Latin America back when anime was first establishing itself on a global level.And I can see why! Even if I've only started to scratch the surface of this series, it's clear that it's both an earnest celebration of the sport, and also one that digs into the social dynamics and backgrounds of the players and game in a way that works made by FIFA or other big football orgs never do.

Captain Tsubasa inspired. It's a notion that there's way more to the game than simply the game itself. For reason, I'm not surprised that the series is a favorite pretty much everywhere that isn't America. Soccer has always created this sort of glue that brings communities together, occasionally feeling way more adhesive that the sports fanaticism we're familiar with in our neck of the woods. While we're talking about the stickier elements of Tsubasa's legacy, TWIA Alumnus Monique "Nicky" Thomas was quick to fill us in on the series' status as a fujoshi cornerstone—a topic that's even been © Attribution Under Creative Commons 4.0 You know what they say, "A Heated Rivalry does things to a person." Especially when it's government funded too. I feel that celebratory spirit flows everythinginspired. It's a notion that there's way more to the game than simply the game itself. For reason, I'm not surprised that the series is a favorite pretty much everywhere that isn't America. Soccer has always created this sort of glue that brings communities together, occasionally feeling way more adhesive that the sports fanaticism we're familiar with in our neck of the woods.While we're talking about the stickier elements of Tsubasa's legacy, TWIA Alumnus Monique "Nicky" Thomas was quick to fill us in on the series' status as acornerstone—a topic that's even been explored in academia You know what they say, "Adoes things to a person." Especially when it's government funded too.

Captain Tsubasa feels to the sports shonen canon, in a way that felt similar to Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai 's impact on the battle shonen genre when I first game that work a go. While I know other sports manga preceded Captain Tsubasa 's 1981 premiere, it still feels like the template that all soccer series, or sports series broadly, are iterating upon! It's genre defining and I'd recommend people that care about the mediums of manga and anime check it out, even if they have little to no affinity for soccer. © YOICHI TAKAHASHI/SHUEISHA,2018CAPTAIN TSUBASA COMMITTEE Though, now that we've evoked fujoshis, I'd like to talk about one of the shojo series we read for this column Uwasa no Midori-kun!! which is basically Hana-Kimi if it were about soccer and revenge; which is to say that I like it WAY more than any version of Hana-Kimi that I've experienced! © Go Ikeyamada/Shogakukan The short of it is that a girl enrolls in her former crush's rival all boys school after he tried to hit it and quit it, and become the star of their soccer team to psychologically destroy him for breaking her heart. I love this story to bits already and see why it got so popular in France! I was also struck by just how foundationalfeels to the sports shonen canon, in a way that felt similar to's impact on the battle shonen genre when I first game that work a go. While I know other sports manga preceded's 1981 premiere, it still feels like the template that all soccer series, or sports series broadly, are iterating upon! It's genre defining and I'd recommend people that care about the mediums of manga and anime check it out, even if they have little to no affinity for soccer.Though, now that we've evoked fujoshis, I'd like to talk about one of theseries we read for this columnwhich is basicallyif it were about soccer and revenge; which is to say that I like it WAY more than any version ofthat I've experienced!The short of it is that a girl enrolls in her former crush's rival all boys school after he tried to hit it and quit it, and become the star of their soccer team to psychologically destroy him for breaking her heart. I love this story to bits already and see why it got so popular in France!

GET LOVE!! and Uwasa no Midori-kun!! are legally available in France and Italy according to our editor (and keeper of Shojo -filled Silverman Satchel) Rebecca Silverman. Speaking of that European appeal,andare legally available in France and Italy according to our editor (and keeper of-filled Silverman Satchel) Rebecca Silverman. © Go Ikeyamada/Shogakukan © Go Ikeyamada/Shogakukan While looking into titles to cover for this column, I found there are tons of titles that have received releases in Europe, but never in North America. I'd wager that's due to a combination of American soccer apathy and the sports title hurdle I've mentioned many times before. While looking into titles to cover for this column, I found there are tons of titles that have received releases in Europe, but never in North America. I'd wager that's due to a combination of American soccer apathy and the sports title hurdle I've mentioned many times before. But I've got to say, Midori-kun!! has that early aughts, deliciously trashy je ne sais quoi about it. Stepping into a trouser role so you can outplay the douchebag you bumped uglies with? Sign me up! It's that wild spice that has me wondering how well it'd would do with an official English localization. Gō Ikeyamada takes some wild swings here, so I'd be game to see more of her work land stateside.

Thanks to those big swings (or maybe kicks?) Midori-kun!! is easily the most immediately appealing work I read for this soccer focused TWIA session, and it bums me out that it's among the least accessible for English language audiences. Especially now that sports titles and shojo are bigger than ever in the US and other EN territories, I could see one of the many manga publishers out there picking up either Midori-kun!! or GET LOVE!! in some capacity before too long.

© 2025 by Kei Kurumazaki, Sotaro Nishii/SHUEISHA Inc. The recently concluded Embers , is a great example of a such series that slipped in but ultimately failed to latch on with audiences. Which is a huge bummer, because Embers has a great set up and genuinely fantastic art. © 2025 by Kei Kurumazaki, Sotaro Nishii/SHUEISHA Inc. It might take a starting play out of the Slam Dunk playbook, but Embers struck a chord with me. While he's a not a persistent character from the looks of it, Mr. Oshimi sees something in our protagonist Haitani. The kid's rough around the edges, but Oshimi knows that with the right push and actual support, he could really go places. © 2025 by Kei Kurumazaki, Sotaro Nishii/SHUEISHA Inc. From there, it's really up to Haitani to prove everyone wrong about him—and I love that! Makes it sting all the more that it was more or less an "in-an-out in four months" kind of series. There's real potential here, so I'm at least going to give it the courtesy of a full read later on. On that note, I do want to stress that while sport titles are being talked of more regularly in critical and industry spaces, it's still an incredibly niche genre. I think we've seen more of it here in the states in recent years because there are simply more titles available on the the whole.The recently concluded, is a great example of a such series that slipped in but ultimately failed to latch on with audiences. Which is a huge bummer, becausehas a great set up and genuinely fantastic art.It might take a starting play out of theplaybook, butstruck a chord with me. While he's a not a persistent character from the looks of it, Mr. Oshimi sees something in our protagonist Haitani. The kid's rough around the edges, but Oshimi knows that with the right push and actual support, he could really go places.From there, it's really up to Haitani to prove everyone wrong about him—and I love that! Makes it sting all the more that it was more or less an "in-an-out in four months" kind of series. There's real potential here, so I'm at least going to give it the courtesy of a full read later on.

Slam Dunk comparison, and I actually thought Embers was trying to blend that work and some elements of Haikyu!! . Unfortunately, Embers didn't resonate much with me. I think it was perhaps a bit to self-serious and it's characters a bit flat. © 2025 by Kei Kurumazaki, Sotaro Nishii/SHUEISHA Inc. I see what you're saying with thatcomparison, and I actually thoughtwas trying to blend that work and some elements of. Unfortunately,didn't resonate much with me. I think it was perhaps a bit to self-serious and it's characters a bit flat.

It's funny you mention Haikyu!! because it took so many notes from Dunk itself, but I totally see what you mean in this specific example. Goes to show how the sports genre is always taking notes from the greats.

Shonen Jump would try to make a new soccer series happen in 2025! Even if Embers didn't quite have the juice, it speaks to the enduring impact of soccer and sports titles that Jump's editors would publish it in such a competitive landscape. © 2017 BY TAKUMA YOKOTA/SHUEISHA INC. Embers also acts as a great frame of reference for how far global manga publishing has come in just a few short years! One of SJ's last attempts at getting a soccer series off the ground, Shudan! wasn't even released in English outside of a couple trial chapters as a part of the now defunct Jump Start initiative to gauge EN audience interest in new manga titles. And it speaks to the lasting impact of sports titles thatwould try to make a new soccer series happen in 2025! Even ifdidn't quite have the juice, it speaks to the enduring impact of soccer and sports titles that Jump's editors would publish it in such a competitive landscape.also acts as a great frame of reference for how far global manga publishing has come in just a few short years! One of SJ's last attempts at getting a soccer series off the ground,wasn't even released in English outside of a couple trial chapters as a part of the now defunct Jump Start initiative to gauge EN audience interest in new manga titles.

Shudan! chapters aren't available through VIZ nowadays, but they've thankfully been archived elsewhere for curious readers to check out. What was officially localized is a breath of fresh air because the characters are all elementary schoolers and look like it. © 2017 BY TAKUMA YOKOTA/SHUEISHA INC. There are some super fun "I'm a young boy and I'm having hard time reckoning with a girl being cute and super good at soccer too, my little brain is frying" moments in here, too. It's nice to have a story that looks and feels like it's actually about kids rather than the Not to mention that this was nearly a decade ago, just a little while before simulpubs became a standard for most ongoing Jump titles. That trio ofchapters aren't available throughnowadays, but they've thankfully been archived elsewhere for curious readers to check out. What was officially localized is a breath of fresh air because the characters are all elementary schoolers and look like it.There are some super fun "I'm a young boy and I'm having hard time reckoning with a girl being cute and super good at soccer too, my little brain is frying" moments in here, too. It's nice to have a story that looks and feels like it's actually about kids rather than the classic Steve Buscemi meme

Dogsred 's cast, I'm inclined to agree with you! Shudan! is a fun little low stakes read with young characters that are navigating early adolescence in a really sweet and endearing way. If it came out today I think it'd have a much better chance of finding an audience, but the shadow of the "anime/manga = edgy" mentality still loomed just a little too large when it came out in 2017. © 2017 BY TAKUMA YOKOTA/SHUEISHA INC. For as much as I love the thirty-year-old men that make up's cast, I'm inclined to agree with you!is a fun little low stakes read with young characters that are navigating early adolescence in a really sweet and endearing way. If it came out today I think it'd have a much better chance of finding an audience, but the shadow of the "anime/manga = edgy" mentality still loomed just a little too large when it came out in 2017.

Sayonara, Football and its anime adaptation, Farewell, My Dear Cramer . © Naoshi Arakawa/KODANSHA LTD. Sylvia and Nicky chatted about the series' prequel film Cramer isn't exactly concerned with following the manga beat for beat, skipping past Nozomi's internal struggle with playing on a girl's team (material covered in the film) and getting straight into the larger plot. © 新川直司・講談社／さよなら私のクラマー製作委員会 By doing that, the anime provides its cast with a little more room to breath instead of pouring all the attention on Nozomi. It's a welcome approach as many series can trip up viewers with new characters just as they're getting a feeling for the protagonists. Cramer splits that difference quite well. While we're talking about titles about girls who prefer to play against the guys, it's the perfect time to bring upand its anime adaptation,Sylvia and Nicky chatted about the series' prequel film back in 2021 , but the anime series itself is a interesting one.isn't exactly concerned with following the manga beat for beat, skipping past Nozomi's internal struggle with playing on a girl's team (material covered in the film) and getting straight into the larger plot.By doing that, the anime provides its cast with a little more room to breath instead of pouring all the attention on Nozomi. It's a welcome approach as many series can trip up viewers with new characters just as they're getting a feeling for the protagonists.splits that difference quite well.

Sayonara/Cramer does a phenomenal job of showing how elating it is to enter into a community of people who care about something as much as you do! I personally struggle with finding people who care about my interests in the same way I do, and seeing Cramer's leads realize that they've found genuine peers resonated with me deeply. © 新川直司・講談社／さよなら私のクラマー製作委員会 If nothing else,does a phenomenal job of showing how elating it is to enter into a community of people who care about something as much as you do! I personally struggle with finding people who care about my interests in the same way I do, and seeing's leads realize that they've found genuine peers resonated with me deeply.

Haikyu!! took a good five episodes to really draw me in. © Naoshi Arakawa/KODANSHA LTD. By the way, have you also noticed that many of the protagonists we've met tonight are wearing #10 jerseys at one point or another? I guess Captain Tsubasa started the trend long before Slam Dunk cemented it even further. I got the impression this one might be a slower burner in animation, which is fine by me. For example,took a good five episodes to really draw me in.By the way, have you also noticed that many of the protagonists we've met tonight are wearing #10 jerseys at one point or another? I guessstarted the trend long beforecemented it even further.

© Masaya Tsunamoto, Tsujitomo/KODANSHA LTD. Why didn't anyone tell me that Giant Killing was so good!?? Haha, all of these sprots series are standing on the shoulders of a giant! And speaking of giants...Why didn't anyone tell me thatwas so good!??

Giant Killing is my favorite title of this bunch! It so intrinsically gets why soccer is a key part of so many communities around the world. Again, it goes to show that the sport is not just a game—it's a glue that binds people together. © Masaya Tsunamoto, Tsujitomo/KODANSHA LTD. If you're a fan of Ted Lasso, you should be jumping on Giant Killing immediately! The term "Reverse Ted Lasso" sprung out of my mind as I read through the series' opening chapters. He doesn't exactly have that Lasso charm, but Tatsumi's a fellow eccentric who's loved by everyone in the English town he coaches in. However, a couple of old acquaintances fly in with hopes of bringing Tatsumi to Japan so he can coach their flailing team. However, he's not exactly well liked back home. © Masaya Tsunamoto, Tsujitomo/KODANSHA LTD. Honestly, the Ted Lasso thoughts really make me wish that Giant Killing 's anime adaptation was still legally available. It'd been on Crunchyroll , but left the platform over a decade ago. is my favorite title of this bunch! It so intrinsically gets why soccer is a key part of so many communities around the world. Again, it goes to show that the sport is not just a game—it's a glue that binds people together.If you're a fan of, you should be jumping onimmediately! The term "Reverse" sprung out of my mind as I read through the series' opening chapters. He doesn't exactly have that Lasso charm, but Tatsumi's a fellow eccentric who's loved by everyone in the English town he coaches in. However, a couple of old acquaintances fly in with hopes of bringing Tatsumi to Japan so he can coach their flailing team. However, he's not exactly well liked back home.Honestly, thethoughts really make me wish that's anime adaptation was still legally available. It'd been on, but left the platform over a decade ago.

Giant Killing anime, and will have to dig up clips to see how they translate Tsujitomo 's overtly "made for manga" art style to the medium of animation! © Masaya Tsunamoto, Tsujitomo/KODANSHA LTD. Though, even as this distinct artistic direction is what got me into the series originally, your Ted Lasso comparison is an appropriate one! Giant Killing is as much about managing a soccer team as it is about the sport itself, and that opens up a welth of unique storytelling possibilities. Oooh~ I was not aware of the loss to EN audiencesanime, and will have to dig up clips to see how they translate's overtly "made for manga" art style to the medium of animation!Though, even as this distinct artistic direction is what got me into the series originally, yourcomparison is an appropriate one!is as much about managing a soccer team as it is about the sport itself, and that opens up a welth of unique storytelling possibilities. For as much as I think any of these titles can be appreciated soccer fans or general audiences, Giant Killing feels like the more a person is into the ins and outs of soccer, the more they'll appreciate this work.

As someone who learned what "offsides" is from Hank Hill then instantly forgot, I think this'll play just fine to general audiences. Then again, Giant Killing is probably a little more in the weeds than say a Ted Lasso.

© 2022 Yugo KOBAYASHI, Shogakukan / Aoashi Project Anyway (gets off soapbox) that brings us to Aoashi , which ran for a decade in Big Comic Spirits and has one season of an anime that's garnered both an English dub and a second season that's set to release this year! Though, for as accomplished as this franchise is, it didn't make as much of an immediate impact on me as the other titles we've discussed today. I've actually never understood what's so difficult to understand about the offsides rule in soccer! You can't just bomb the ball downfield to a player that's run past all the other defenders, and they need to "beat" at least one defender that's between them and the goal. I don't think it's so much that the rule is complicated, but rather that a lot of people think that it's a dumb rule!Anyway (gets off soapbox) that brings us to, which ran for a decade inand has one season of an anime that's garnered both an Englishand a second season that's set to release this year! Though, for as accomplished as thisis, it didn't make as much of an immediate impact on me as the other titles we've discussed today.

Aoashi 's opening episode. © 2022 Yugo KOBAYASHI, Shogakukan / Aoashi Project Aoi is a bit of an empty headed ball hog, but you can tell that he's got his heart in the right place. Particularly after he headbutts a fool for trash talking his teammates and family. He might've cost his team a game for doing that, but you come to understand why exactly that got under his skin so much... And how a certain soccer pro takes an interest in him. © 2022 Yugo KOBAYASHI, Shogakukan / Aoashi Project I'll probably end up watching more of this, but I am way more stoked about checking out Titan's first 3-in-1 Aoashi omnibus in May. Most of the time, I find sports stories to be so frenetic in their original form that I usually stick with the manga unless there's something specific to the adaptation...or one my hyperfixations acts up. That's part of why I haven't actually watched all that much of Toei 's original adaptation of Slam Dunk . I got the classic on my shelf already, baby. It's only officially available in anime form at the moment, but I really really really liked's opening episode.Aoi is a bit of an empty headed ball hog, but you can tell that he's got his heart in the right place. Particularly after he headbutts a fool for trash talking his teammates and family. He might've cost his team a game for doing that, but you come to understand why exactly that got under his skin so much... And how a certain soccer pro takes an interest in him.I'll probably end up watching more of this, but I am way more stoked about checking out Titan's first 3-in-1omnibus in May. Most of the time, I find sports stories to be so frenetic in their original form that I usually stick with the manga unless there's something specific to the adaptation...or one my hyperfixations acts up. That's part of why I haven't actually watched all that much of's original adaptation of. I got the classic on my shelf already, baby.

Aoashi in places. For instance, Aoi immediately becoming obsessed with trying to master an advanced drill hit me where I lived as someone who also wants to be as good as I can be at my chosen pursuits. © 2022 Yugo KOBAYASHI, Shogakukan / Aoashi Project However, Aoi as a character felt a little too broad in the anime's opening episodes. There are a lot of "rough-around-the-edges-but-well-meaning" boys in sports series and the broader shonen genre, and I wish he felt just a bit more distinct. That being said, all the pieces are there and I can see Aoashi growing into a more robust version of itself over time. I definitely see where you're coming from and found myself connecting toin places. For instance, Aoi immediately becoming obsessed with trying to master an advanced drill hit me where I lived as someone who also wants to be as good as I can be at my chosen pursuits.However, Aoi as a character felt a little too broad in the anime's opening episodes. There are a lot of "rough-around-the-edges-but-well-meaning" boys in sports series and the broader shonen genre, and I wish he felt just a bit more distinct. That being said, all the pieces are there and I can seegrowing into a more robust version of itself over time.

Embers or Shudan! ! © 2025 by Kei Kurumazaki, Sotaro Nishii/SHUEISHA Inc. And I'll freely admit, we often speak about series based on first impressions—it's a reality of this column from time to time. However, it speaks volumes that I wouldn't mind spending more time with any of these titles—even if they flame out in the case ofor

Hell, I think I might be more excited to explore more of those works than the titles that hit it big! You can never tell for sure what's going to be a hit or a miss in publishing, but reading stuff that didn't quite come together or find its audience is a great way to pick up on trends and broaden your palate in the process!

© Masaya Tsunamoto, Tsujitomo/KODANSHA LTD. I wholeheartedly agree! It's a great way to see what worked, what didn't, and what should be celebrated. While it's not a soccer-focused title, Teppu is a wonderful example of that. It, too, got cut off before it could progress to the next stage. I wholeheartedly agree! It's a great way to see what worked, what didn't, and what should be celebrated. While it's not a soccer-focused title,is a wonderful example of that. It, too, got cut off before it could progress to the next stage.

I never would have thought that soccer and manga would pop off at the same time in the US, but I'm glad to see it! The rise of both has already given me plenty of excuses to get out of my comfort zone and try something new, and my growing interest in soccer and sports manga/anime already proved more than worthwhile. If you're reading this, I hope you take the plunge as well!