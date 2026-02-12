2nd That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Film Streams Clip

Rimuru & company fly to resort island in film opening in Japan on February 27

The staff for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea ( Gekijō-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Sōkai no Namida-hen ), the second anime film in the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) franchise , streamed 92 seconds of footage from the film on Thursday. The clip shows Rimuru and the other characters soaring through the skies aboard an air dragon ship heading to a resort island, after the Tempest opening festival.

NTV will air a half-hour special obout the franchise on February 21 at 27:35 (effectively, February 22 at 3:35 a.m.). The special will feature interviews with cast members Miho Okasaki (Rimuru), Koichi Domoto (film's Zodon), and the Hinatazaka446 idol group's Nao Kosaka (Mio) and Kaho Fujishima (Yori). It will also feature Okasaki and Domoto's visit to the animators' studio and comedian Crystal Noda expressing his fan appreciation for the franchise .

The film's cast members include:

Saori Ōnishi as Yura, a priestess of the water dragon in Kaien

Koichi Domoto as Zodon, the cabinet minister of the seabed nation Kaien

Kōji Yusa as Djeese, the prime minister of the nation of Kaien

Hinatazaka46 member Nao Kosaka plays shrine maiden Mio, an original character for the film.

Image via Comic Natalie © 川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会

Hinatazaka46 member Kaho Fujishima plays shrine maiden Yori, another original character for the film.

Image via Comic Natalie © 川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会

Cast member Saori Ōnishi (Yura) sings the inert song "Sōkoku" ( Blue Moment ) and the six-member unit ARCANA PROJECT sings another insert song "Renainō" (Talent for Romance). STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION and ASH DA HERO member ASH are collaborating on the insert song "Harmonics." The single with all three insert songs and TRUE 's theme song "Utopia" will go on sale on February 28 in a limited first edition and a regular edition.

The film will open in Japan on February 27. Crunchyroll has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights to the film. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll will screen the film in theaters with dates to be announced.

The film's original plot is set after the celebration of the foundation of the Tempest Federation, with Elmesia, the ruler of the elf nation of Sarion, inviting Rimuru and other senior Tempest officials to vacation at a resort island in Sarion. Rimuru and the others enjoy their short vacation, but with the appearance of a mysterious girl named Yura as well as a looming darkness, it seems Rimuru must confront a new threat.

The film will have returning cast members from the television anime.

8-Bit is producing the film's animation.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime television anime will also get a fourth season, which will premiere on April 3. It will air for a total run of five cours (quarters of a year), with the first two cours airing continuously. 8-Bit is returning once again to animate the fourth season, and Miho Okasaki returns to voice protagonist Rimuru Tempest.

The anime's third season premiered in April 2024. The anime's 48.5 episode aired a week earlier than the season's premiere in March. The show aired for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run. The season ended with its 24th episode (the overall 72nd episode of the anime) on September 27.

Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and is also streaming an English dub.

Atsushi Nakayama returned to direct the series at 8-Bit , and Toshizo Nemoto ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus ) oversaw the series scripts. Ryōma Ebata returned as character designer, and Hitoshi Fujima from Elements Garden returned from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus to compose the music.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond film opened in Japan in November 2022.

The three-episode That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus anime debuted in Japan in November 2023 with all three episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.

Source: Comic Natalie