Kis-My-Ft2 to Perform Opening Theme Song for MAO Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bandai Namco Filmworks will stream a special program on March 2 at 8:00 p.m. JST on YouTube to announce more information. The program will feature the main cast, including the unannounced voice actor for Otoya.
The anime will premiere on the NHK-General channel in spring.
The main cast members are:
- Yūki Kaji as Mao
- Natsumi Kawaida as Nanoka Kiba
- Hiro Shimono as Hyakka
- Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Kamon
The staff members are:
- Director: Teruo Sato (Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Aikatsu Stars!)
- Series Script Supervisor: Yūko Kakihara (2022 Urusei Yatsura, Aikatsu Friends!, Cells at Work!)
- Character Designer, Chief Animation Director: Yoshihito Hishinuma (Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon)
- Art Director: Hiroshi Katō, Izumi Hoki
- Color Key Artist: Masumi Ōtsuka
- CG Director: Tomohiro Fujie
- Compositing Director of Photography: Akane Fushihara
- Editing: Kazuhiro Nii
- Sound Director: Hiromi Kikuta
- Music: Shū Kanematsu (The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!)
Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the "era-spanning supernatural adventure" story:
When Nanoka travels back in time to a supernatural early 20th century, she gets recruited by aloof exorcist Mao. What is the thread of fate that connects them? Together, they seek answers...and kick some demon butt along the way!
Nanoka passes through a portal into the Taisho era, where exorcist Mao reluctantly rescues her from the jaws of a grotesque yokai. When Nanoka gets back to the present, she discovers she has some new, incredible abilities. She returns to the past looking for answers, only to get caught up in Mao's investigation of a series of gruesome murders. As her questions about herself multiply, Nanoka learns that Mao is cursed by a cat demon named Byoki—and so is his sword. If anyone but Mao attempts to wield it, they are doomed. But when Mao's life is in jeopardy, Nanoka picks up his blade and swings!
Takahashi launched the manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2019. Shogakukan published the 26th compiled book volume on November 18. Viz began publishing the manga in 2021.
In her career of over three decades, Takahashi has created manga such as Urusei Yatsura, Maison Ikkoku, Mermaid Saga, Rumic Theater, Ranma 1/2, One-Pound Gospel, and Inuyasha. Many of her works have become internationally popular and inspired anime and live-action adaptations.
Sources: MAO anime's website, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.