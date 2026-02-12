Netmarble's Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Game Launches on March 16 for PS5, Steam; on March 23 for iOS, Android

Game was originally slated to debut on January 28 before delay

The official website for The Seven Deadly Sins : Origin , Netmarble 's open-world game based on Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins ( Nanatsu no Taizai ) manga franchise, revealed on Thursday the game will now launch on March 16 for PlayStation 5 and Steam , and on March 23 for iOS and Android.

The game was previously slated to launch on iOS, Android, PC via Steam , and PlayStation 5 on January 28, but was delayed to March.

Sony describes the game:

The Seven Deadly Sins : Origin is an open-world RPG that reimagines the world of the hit anime series The Seven Deadly Sins . Explore a warped Britannia where time and space collide, and experience a brand-new story featuring both familiar characters and original heroes. Dynamic combat and seamless exploration await you in this true anime adventure brought to life.

The game was first announced in January 2022. Netmarble had stated in 2022 the game would feature an original story and a new protagonist. Characters listed appearing in the game include Tristan, Tioreh, and Clotho.

Netmarble launched its The Seven Deadly Sins : Grand Cross game for iOS and Android devices in June 2019 in Japan and Korea and in the rest of the world in March 2020.

Netmarble launched the The Seven Deadly Sins : IDLE Adventure game for iOS and Android in August 2024.