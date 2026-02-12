Blue Angel Manhwa Revived After 35 Years With New Webtoon Sequel

Image via Kakao Entertainment's website © Kakao Entertainment

Kakao Entertainment is bringing back legendary creator Hyun-se Lee's 1991 iconic manhwa Hard-Boiled Angel ( Blue Angel ) with the launch of Blue Angel Reboot, a webtoon remake and sequel.

The new series will debut on Kakao Page and Kakao Webtoon on February 13. Lee is returning to draw the series.

Originally published as a print comic in 1991, Blue Angel followed Ji-ran Ha, a fearless female detective navigating a brutal criminal underworld. The series stood out for its hard-hitting action, charismatic lead, and social commentary. CPM Manhwa released the series in print in English in three volumes in 2004.

Blue Angel Reboot returns to the same universe but introduces a new twist: Ha, presumed retired, faces a near-death moment and mysteriously regains her youth — setting off a high-energy revenge story. The webtoon leans heavily into fast-paced action and dramatic storytelling as Ha once again hunts down criminals, reimagined for today's digital audience.

To celebrate the release, Kakao Page will also roll out digital editions of more than 20 of Lee's past hit titles, giving longtime fans a chance to revisit his classic catalog.

Hyun-se Lee, who debuted in 1978, is widely regarded as one of Korea's most influential comic artists, known for balancing mass appeal with strong artistic identity. His contributions to Korean comics were formally recognized in 2016, when he received a Presidential Commendation at the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards. Some of his other works include Armageddon , Mythology of the Heavens , and Nambul: War Stories .