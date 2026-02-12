Funimation Founder Gen Fukunaga Joins Advisory Board of Bizaar Studios

Photo Credit: Bizaar Studios Image via Variety

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Thursday that founder and former CEO ofhas joined Los Angeles-based adult animation studio Bizaar Studios as a stakeholder and strategic advisor. He will serve on the advisory board. Fukunaga will develop original animation andprojects with the company.

Bizaar Studios launched in January 2025. Its advisory board includes George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones , Elden Ring ) and Conrad Vernon ( Shrek 2 ). The company launched a 24/7 FAST channel in August 2025, which streams series such as the Speed Racer , Lupin III , and KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple anime.

Fukunaga founded Funimation in 1994. He served as the founder, President, and CEO. He stepped down from his role as general manager and into a chairman role in 2019.

Sony Pictures Television Networks acquired a majority stake in Funimation in 2017, at which time Fukunaga retained his position and a minority stake in the business. Sony Pictures later repurchased Fukunaga's remaining equity interest.

Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation 's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll .

