Hyakki Yakou Shou Manga Gets Anime

The official X/Twitter account for Asahi Shimbun Publications ' Nemuki+ magazine announced on Friday that Ichiko Ima 's Hyakki Yakou Shou ( Beyond Twilight ) horror manga is getting a television anime adaptation in April.

Image via Nemuki+'s X/Twitter account © Ichiko Ima, Nemuki+

Aurora Publishing, Inc. had previously published the manga in English under the name Beyond Twilight .

Ima debuted the manga in Nemuki in 1995, and it is ongoing. The manga's 31st compiled book volume shipped in Japan in April 2024. The manga follows multiple stories about demons and ghosts with recurring characters including Ritsu, who has the supernatural ability to communicate with demons.