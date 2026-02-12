Yellow Tanabe's Kai-hen Wizards Manga Enters Hiatus Until Summer

Series previously took hiatus in June 2025

Image via Amazon ©Yellow Tanabe, Shogakukan

This year's 11th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Monday Yellow Tanabe 's Kai-hen Wizards ( Kaihen no Mahōtsukai ) manga will take a break and return to serialization in the summer.

The manga previously went on hiatus in January 2025, and returned in April 2025. The manga then went on hiatus again on June 25 and returned on November 26.

Tanabe launched the series in Weekly Shonen Sunday in September 2024. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume on December 18. Viz Media releases the manga's English simulpub, and describes the story:

A young boy must live in exile lest his deadly magical powers destroy the world.

Tanabe began serializing the Kekkaishi manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2003 and ended it after eight years in 2011. The manga inspired a television anime that ran from 2006 to 2008. Viz Media released the anime in a set of four DVDs in 2011, and Discotek Media later released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in June 2022.

Tanabe launched the Birdmen manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in July 2013, and ended it in February 2020.