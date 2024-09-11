Viz Media Offers Yellow Tanabe's New Kai-hen Wizards Manga

Viz announced on Tuesday that it is releasing new chapters of Yellow Tanabe 's Kai-hen Wizards (Japanese title: Kaihen no Mahōtsukai ) (Wizard of Changing Borders) manga simultaneously with the Japanese release. The first chapter is available to read now.

Viz describes the story: A young boy must live in exile lest his deadly magical powers destroy the world.

Tanabe launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine on September 11.

Tanabe began serializing the Kekkaishi manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2003 and ended it after eight years in 2011. The manga inspired a television anime that ran from 2006 to 2008. Viz Media released the anime in a set of four DVDs in 2011, and Discotek Media later released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in June 2022.

Tanabe ( Kekkaishi ) launched the Birdmen manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in July 2013, and ended it in February 2020.

