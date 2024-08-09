Kekkaishi's Yellow Tanabe Launches New 'Oriental Fantasy' Manga in September

Kaihen no Mahōtsukai manga centers on eccentric wizard encountering mysterious boy

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yellow Tanabe will launch a new manga titled Kaihen no Mahōtsukai (Wizard of Changing Borders) in the magazine's 42nd issue on September 11. The "oriental fantasy" manga centers on a hermetic and eccentric magician in the frontier encountering a mysterious boy.

Image via Weekly Shonen Sunday website © Shogakukan

Tanabe began serializing the Kekkaishi manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2003 and ended it after eight years in 2011. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that ran from 2006 to 2008. Viz Media released the anime in a set of four DVDs in 2011, and Discotek Media later released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in June 2022.

Tanabe ( Kekkaishi ) launched the Birdmen manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in July 2013, and ended it in February 2020.