News
Yellow Tanabe Resumes Kai-hen Wizards Manga on November 26
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The manga went on its second hiatus this year on June 25. The manga previously went on hiatus on January 15, and returned on April 9.
Tanabe launched the series in Weekly Shonen Sunday in September 2024. Shogakukan will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on December 18. Viz releases the manga's English simulpub, and describes the story:
A young boy must live in exile lest his deadly magical powers destroy the world.
Tanabe began serializing the Kekkaishi manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2003 and ended it after eight years in 2011. The manga inspired a television anime that ran from 2006 to 2008. Viz Media released the anime in a set of four DVDs in 2011, and Discotek Media later released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in June 2022.
Tanabe launched the Birdmen manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in July 2013, and ended it in February 2020.
Sources: Weekly Shonen Sunday issue 51, Yellow Tanabe's X/Twitter account