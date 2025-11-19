Yellow Tanabe Resumes Kai-hen Wizards Manga on November 26

Manga went on hiatus on June 25

Image via Amazon ©Yellow Tanabe, Shogakukan

issue of

's

magazine announced on Wednesday that

's

Kai-hen Wizards

(

) manga will resume serialization in the magazine's next issue on November 26.

This year's 51st

The manga went on its second hiatus this year on June 25. The manga previously went on hiatus on January 15, and returned on April 9.

Tanabe launched the series in Weekly Shonen Sunday in September 2024. Shogakukan will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on December 18. Viz releases the manga's English simulpub, and describes the story:

A young boy must live in exile lest his deadly magical powers destroy the world.

Tanabe began serializing the Kekkaishi manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2003 and ended it after eight years in 2011. The manga inspired a television anime that ran from 2006 to 2008. Viz Media released the anime in a set of four DVDs in 2011, and Discotek Media later released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in June 2022.

Tanabe launched the Birdmen manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in July 2013, and ended it in February 2020.