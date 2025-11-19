News
HIDIVE Reveals My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha Anime's English Dub Cast
posted on by Anita Tai
HIDIVE announced the cast for its English dub for the television anime of Shisui Meikyou and tef's Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members light novel series on Wednesday. (HIDIVE lists the anime under the title My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I'm Out for Revenge!) The dub launched on the same day.
The English cast includes:
- Shannon Emerick as Light
- Annie Wild as Aoyuki
- Katelyn Barr as Dewy
- Jay Hickman as Diablo
- Rob Mungle as Drago
- Bobby Haworth as Elio
- Ginger Sue as Ellie
- Joe Daniels as Garou
- Rex Maldonado as Gimra
- John Gremillion as Gold
- Juliet Simmons as Hifumi
- Michael Wronski as Jack
- Jay Lai as Kernel
- Kira Vincent-Davis as Kernel's Son
- Steven Alcalá as Kyto
- Shelby Blocker as Meah
- Molly Searcy as Mei
- Kali Marie Potter as Miya
- Luis Galindo as Naano
- Chaney Moore as Nazuna
- Mai Le as Nemumu
- Ty Mahany as Oboro
- Amanda Cielo as Premay
- Nickolette Kong as Receptionist
- Kyle Colby Jones as Santor
- Brianna Roberts as Sasha
- Elissa Cuellar as Sionne
- James Marler as Wordy
- Adam Noble as Yanaaq
Kyle Colby Jones is directing the dub, and Marta Bechtol, and Kyle Colby Jone is writing the ADR scripts. Keegan Daleo is the sound engineer. Brent Marshall is responsible for the mix and sound design.The anime premiered in Japan on October 3 on the Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11 channels. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs, and will also stream an English dub starting on November 19.
Katsushi Sakurabi (Flying Witch, The Betrayal Knows My Name) is directing the anime at J.C.STAFF, Hiroshi Ohnogi (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Kekkaishi) is in charge of series scripts, and Yukie Suzuki (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) is designing the characters. Yoshikazu Iwanami (Ajin, Fate/Zero, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) is the sound director, and Ryō Takahashi (High Card, Wind Breaker) is composing the music.
Tei performs the opening theme song "Sen Yori Kaminari Ya, Sarariya Takaki," and Nowlu performs the ending theme song "Shirogarasu."
Source: HIDIVE