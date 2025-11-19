News
HIDIVE Reveals My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha Anime's English Dub Cast

posted on by Anita Tai
Shannon Emerick stars as Light
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
©明鏡シスイ・ホビージャパン/無限ガチャ製作委員会

HIDIVE announced the cast for its English dub for the television anime of Shisui Meikyou and tef's Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members light novel series on Wednesday. (HIDIVE lists the anime under the title My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I'm Out for Revenge!) The dub launched on the same day.

The English cast includes:

Kyle Colby Jones is directing the dub, and Marta Bechtol, and Kyle Colby Jone is writing the ADR scripts. Keegan Daleo is the sound engineer. Brent Marshall is responsible for the mix and sound design.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 3 on the Tokyo MXMBS, and BS11 channels. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs, and will also stream an English dub starting on November 19.

Katsushi Sakurabi (Flying Witch, The Betrayal Knows My Name) is directing the anime at J.C.STAFF, Hiroshi Ohnogi (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Kekkaishi) is in charge of series scripts, and Yukie Suzuki (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) is designing the characters. Yoshikazu Iwanami (Ajin, Fate/Zero, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) is the sound director, and Ryō Takahashi (High Card, Wind Breaker) is composing the music.

Tei performs the opening theme song "Sen Yori Kaminari Ya, Sarariya Takaki," and Nowlu performs the ending theme song "Shirogarasu."

Source: HIDIVE

