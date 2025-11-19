HIDIVE Reveals My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha Anime's English Dub Cast

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©明鏡シスイ・ホビージャパン/無限ガチャ製作委員会

HIDIVE announced the cast for its English dub for the television anime of Shisui Meikyou and tef's Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members light novel series on Wednesday. ( HIDIVE lists the anime under the title My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I'm Out for Revenge! ) The dub launched on the same day.

The English cast includes:

Kyle Colby Jones is directing the dub , and Marta Bechtol , and Kyle Colby Jone is writing the ADR scripts. Keegan Daleo is the sound engineer. Brent Marshall is responsible for the mix and sound design.

Katsushi Sakurabi ( Flying Witch , The Betrayal Knows My Name ) is directing the anime at J.C.STAFF , Hiroshi Ohnogi ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Kekkaishi ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yukie Suzuki ( Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is designing the characters. Yoshikazu Iwanami ( Ajin , Fate/Zero , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is the sound director, and Ryō Takahashi ( High Card , Wind Breaker ) is composing the music.

Tei performs the opening theme song "Sen Yori Kaminari Ya, Sarariya Takaki," and Nowlu performs the ending theme song "Shirogarasu."

