Kishi Ueno's The Oddballs of Rookerie Manga Ends

Manga about myterious bar launched in July 2024

Image via Amazon ©Kishi Ueno, Shueisha

The December issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine published the final chapter of Kishi Ueno 's The Oddballs of Rookerie ( Rookerie no Kawarimono ) manga on Wednesday.

The manga centers on a mysterious bar named Rookerie, where strange "birds" that can transform into humans work, and where people can make strange orders.

Ueno launched the manga in Ultra Jump in July 2024. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on January 17. The third and final volume will ship on December 18.

Ueno previously drew the Penguin Gentlemen ( Penguin Shinshi ) manga. Kadokawa released the manga's one volume in April 2019. Yen Press licensed the manga and released it in English in March 2021.







